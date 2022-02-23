When will DC’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 7 be on Netflix?

The seventh season of Legends of Tomorrow is soon wrapping up its run on The CW just a month after season 6 wrapped up on the network. Season 7 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will arrive on Netflix in the United States in March 2022 and weekly in other regions.

Netflix is home to a huge collection of DC shows of which are interconnected and if you’re looking to start watching the series cold, we’ve got our updated watch guide for DC on Netflix here.

DC Legends of Tomorrow is currently one of the last remaining Arrowverse shows headed into its fourth season. The series sees “an unlikely group of superheroes and villains to save the world from a powerful evil.”

The new season features the long-anticipated 100th episode which contains plenty of throwbacks from characters that have departed the show over the years.

Elsewhere in season 7 of Legends of Tomorrow, the Legends are working out how to get back to their own timeline by reaching out to a scientist who has invented a new form of time travel.

Legends of Tomorrow will also notably be much shorter this season. Whereas previous seasons have ranged from 15 to 18 episodes, this season will consist of 13.

When will Legends of Tomorrow be on Netflix US?

Season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow arrived on Netflix US much later than normal due to the delays on production but that won’t be the case with season 7 returning to its regular October slot instead of May like last year.

With The CW deal being that shows still covered under the Netflix agreement coming around 8-9 days onto Netflix. Season 7 Episode 13 is due to air on March 2nd and is now confirmed to be on Netflix in full on March 10th, 2022.

What regions of Netflix are getting Legends of Tomorrow weekly?

Many international Netflix regions carry Legends of Tomorrow on a weekly basis. That means that the day after the new episodes air on The CW, they drop onto Netflix in full meaning no waiting like the US.

Regions carrying weekly episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow includes for 2021/2022:

Greece

Belgium

The Netherlands

Russia

Sweden

Romania

Israel

Some Netflix regions have an even longer wait for new seasons of Legends of Tomorrow. Some regions such as Latin America haven’t yet got season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow so our best guess for other regions will be late 2022.

Are you looking forward to Legends of Tomorrow coming to Netflix or are you able to enjoy season 7 weekly? Let us know in the comments down below.