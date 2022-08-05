When will ‘Morbius’ Release on Netflix?

The Sony movie Morbius was released in theaters on April 1st and while it didn’t set the box office alight, it has become an internet meme since its debut. In the newly announced first window deal, the movie is among the first batch of Sony movies to hit Netflix in the US. Here’s what you can expect and when you can expect Morbius on Netflix.

Facing multiple delays, Morbius eventually released in cinemas on April 1st, 2022.

The movie is part of the Marvel Comics Universe in the shared Spider-Man Universe. Jared Leto, Matt Smith, and Adria Arjona led the cast and Daniel Espinosa directed.

Here’s what you can expect from the adaptation of the so-called Living Vampire:

“Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.”

When will Morbius be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin with the US where the big new Sony deal is in play as of January 1st, 2022.

While we’re still working out the exact kinks of when new theatrical movies from Sony head to Netflix, we’ve got a good idea thanks to the release date announcements of Uncharted and Umma.

Both titles are coming to Netflix but not in a uniform fixed schedule. Instead, so far, we’ve seen Sony movies come to Netflix either 120 days after their initial release or 147 days as we did with Uncharted.

That means at the moment, we’re expecting the movie to arrive sometime between late July 2022 and August 2022 currently.

If it arrives 120 days after its theatrical release, it’ll be on Netflix on July 30th. This happened on Netflix India but not in the US.

If it arrives 168 days after its theatrical like Uncharted has just released, it’ll be on Netflix on September 16th, 2022.

As we’ve seen so far though, there’s not a fixed time period between theatrical debut and Netflix just yet. So right now, we expect the movie on Netflix sometime between August 2022 and October 2022.

Once Morbius is on Netflix, they’ll hold the movie for 18 months before it departs for Disney properties (Hulu being the most likely destination in this instance).

Will other Netflix regions get Morbius?

Netflix India received Morbius as part of the pay-1 window on August 1st, 2022.

Beyond India, it’s hard to know what regions will receive Morbius in the future.

What we do know, however, is that many regions of Netflix do get Sony movies roughly two years after they release in theaters.

Men in Black: International, for example, hit Netflix in Canada and the UK in May 2021 after first being released back in June 2019. In which case, they will see Morbius added in 2024.

For more Sony movies coming to Netflix in the US, check out our big preview of them all here.