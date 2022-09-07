What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 7th, 2022

It’s midweek and welcome another rundown of what’s new and trending on Netflix in the United States, where it is indeed Morbin’ time!
40 additions have already hit Netflix this week, so if you missed any of them, check out our roundup for what’s new for September 6th here.
Still to come to Netflix this week includes the latest season of Cobra Kai and the new Queen Latifah movie, End of the Road.
Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix
Morbius (2022)
Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona
Writer: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless
Runtime: 104 min
As part of Netflix’s big Sony first window deal, Morbius finally touches down on Netflix after a 159-day theatrical window.
Starring Jerod Leto, the Marvel movie set in the Spider-Man universe is about a biochemist with a rare blood disease searching for a cure. After injecting himself with a dangerous serum that gives him super strength and a thirst for blood.
The movie absolutely did not score well with critics but has since become an online hit thanks to plenty of memes and now if you’ve been holding out watching, you can catch it on Netflix.
Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1)
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Sarah Minnick, Chris Bianco, Ann Kim
Runtime: 47 mins
Are you currently reading this with an empty stomach? If you are, absolutely do not watch this new edition of Chef’s Table that focuses on pizza.
Throughout the six episodes just added to Netflix, you’ll be touring the world visiting chefs who are best known for the beloved dish. Chefs featured in the show include Chris Bianco, Gabriele Bonci, Franco Pepe, Yoshihiro Imai, and Sarah Minnick.
Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1)
Genre: Drama
Cast: Jesús Castro, Victoria White, Fabiola Campomanes
Writer: Sebastián Ortega
Runtime: 54 mins
For the best of the rest, we wanted to feature this new Spanish series known locally as Diario de un gigoló.
Here’s what you can expect:
“A male escort’s life begins to unravel when he gets involved in a client’s family affairs and breaks the cardinal rule of his work: Don’t fall in love.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 7th, 2022
2 New Movies Added Today
- HollyBlood (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Desperate to win the affection of his crush, a shy teen masquerades as a vampire, unaware that a real immortal is lurking in the background.
- Morbius (2022) – PG-13 – English
3 New TV Series Added Today
- Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Dig into the best pizzas from around the world, prepared by renowned chefs who bake passion, creativity and hard work into every slice.
- Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – When a suspect is found in a journalist’s murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims — and possible cannibalism.
Top 10 Shows on Netflix US for September 7th
- Devil in Ohio
- Echoes
- Partner Track
- I Survived a Crime
- I Am a Killer
- Dated and Related
- Stranger Things
- The Sandman
- Buy My House
- High Heat
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US for September 7th
- Me Time
- Love in the Villa
- This Is 40
- I Came By
- Collateral
- The Poison Rose
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Scarface
- Sing 2
- Despicable Me 2
Top 10 Kids Titles on Netflix for September 7th
- Sing 2
- Despicable Me 2
- Despicable Me
- CoComelon
- Junior Baking Show
- Barbie: Mermaid Power
- The Cuphead Show!
- Instant Dream Home
- Henry Danger
- Sam & Cat
What are you checking out on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.