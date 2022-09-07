What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 7th, 2022

It’s midweek and welcome another rundown of what’s new and trending on Netflix in the United States, where it is indeed Morbin’ time!

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix

Morbius (2022)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona

Writer: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless

Runtime: 104 min

As part of Netflix’s big Sony first window deal, Morbius finally touches down on Netflix after a 159-day theatrical window.

Starring Jerod Leto, the Marvel movie set in the Spider-Man universe is about a biochemist with a rare blood disease searching for a cure. After injecting himself with a dangerous serum that gives him super strength and a thirst for blood.

The movie absolutely did not score well with critics but has since become an online hit thanks to plenty of memes and now if you’ve been holding out watching, you can catch it on Netflix.

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Sarah Minnick, Chris Bianco, Ann Kim

Runtime: 47 mins

Are you currently reading this with an empty stomach? If you are, absolutely do not watch this new edition of Chef’s Table that focuses on pizza.

Throughout the six episodes just added to Netflix, you’ll be touring the world visiting chefs who are best known for the beloved dish. Chefs featured in the show include Chris Bianco, Gabriele Bonci, Franco Pepe, Yoshihiro Imai, and Sarah Minnick.

Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Jesús Castro, Victoria White, Fabiola Campomanes

Writer: Sebastián Ortega

Runtime: 54 mins

For the best of the rest, we wanted to feature this new Spanish series known locally as Diario de un gigoló.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A male escort’s life begins to unravel when he gets involved in a client’s family affairs and breaks the cardinal rule of his work: Don’t fall in love.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 7th, 2022

2 New Movies Added Today

HollyBlood (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Desperate to win the affection of his crush, a shy teen masquerades as a vampire, unaware that a real immortal is lurking in the background.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Desperate to win the affection of his crush, a shy teen masquerades as a vampire, unaware that a real immortal is lurking in the background. Morbius (2022) – PG-13 – English

3 New TV Series Added Today

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Dig into the best pizzas from around the world, prepared by renowned chefs who bake passion, creativity and hard work into every slice.

– TV-MA – English – Dig into the best pizzas from around the world, prepared by renowned chefs who bake passion, creativity and hard work into every slice. Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – When a suspect is found in a journalist’s murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims — and possible cannibalism.

Top 10 Shows on Netflix US for September 7th

Devil in Ohio Echoes Partner Track I Survived a Crime I Am a Killer Dated and Related Stranger Things The Sandman Buy My House High Heat

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US for September 7th

Me Time Love in the Villa This Is 40 I Came By Collateral The Poison Rose Snow White & the Huntsman Scarface Sing 2 Despicable Me 2

Top 10 Kids Titles on Netflix for September 7th

Sing 2 Despicable Me 2 Despicable Me CoComelon Junior Baking Show Barbie: Mermaid Power The Cuphead Show! Instant Dream Home Henry Danger Sam & Cat

