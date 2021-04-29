The living vampire is finally getting his theatrical debut in January 2022 and thanks to the new Netflix and Sony deal, will be coming to Netflix. Here’s a preliminary look at what you can expect Morbius on Netflix around the world.

Facing multiple delays, Morbius will be one of the first films to release in 2022 with it scheduled to release on January 21st, 2020 (although this is by no means set in stone).

Part of the Marvel Comics Universe, the movie is in the shared Spider-Man Universe with Jared Leto, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona set to star, and Daniel Espinosa directing.

Here’s what you can expect from the adaptation of the so-called Living Vampire:

“Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.”

When will Morbius be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin with the US where the big new Sony deal primarily exists (we’ll come onto international territories in a second).

For predicting the rough estimation of Morbius on Netflix, we can use both the old Disney and Netflix deal and Starz’s current deal with Sony.

Let’s first look at two examples of when Sony movies hit Starz in the past.

With Bad Boys For Life, it premiered in theaters on January 17th, 2020. It was then added 201 days later to Starz on August 5th, 2020. Its expiry date from Starz, which we’ve obtained, is currently set for February 4th, 2022.

Bloodshot was added to Starz on August 8th, 2020 after it premiered in mid-January 2020 (roughly 150 days) whereas if we go back a bit further, the Charlie’s Angels reboot was added in June 2020 after premiering in November 2019 (223 days).

So based on these three, we can come up with a rough estimate.

That means that Netflix could get Morbius anywhere between June 2021 and early September 2021. Netflix will then hold the movie for 18 months before it departs for Disney properties (Hulu likely in this instance).

Will other Netflix regions get Morbius?

At the moment, there’s no way of knowing whether Morbius will hit Netflix because the deals Sony has with international regions of Netflix aren’t publicly known.

What we do know, however, is that many regions of Netflix do get Sony movies roughly two years after they release in theaters. Men in Black: International for example is hitting Netflix in Canada and the UK in May 2021 after first releasing back in June 2019.

Beyond those regions, a lot of Sony movies do pop up but not in any logical schedule but we’ll keep you posted.

Will you be heading to the cinemas to catch Morbius or will you be waiting for it to hit Netflix?