Riverdale is coming back for one last rodeo. Beginning its life in 2017, season 7 will be the final season of the Archie Comics adaptation and will be coming to Netflix around the globe in 2023.

Per TVLine, we won’t be seeing the show return in 2022 but instead have it premiere in 2023, likely in the midseason premiere window. A midseason can be anywhere between December 2022 and May 2023.

Mark Pedowitz, the chairman and CEO of The CW, said, “we will treat the show in the manner it deserves…. We want to make sure it goes out the right way.”

It’s still unclear how many episodes season 7 will consist of but given prior years, we’d expect it to be somewhere between 19 and 22 episodes.

So, let’s get into when season 7 of Riverdale will release on Netflix:

Note: this article will be updated over time to reflect changing information.

When will Riverdale Season 7 be on Netflix in the United States?

Riverdale still comes to Netflix as part of a legacy deal first struck nearly a decade ago. That deal meant all output from The CW came to Netflix following the season’s finale.

Where we used to get a dozen new shows every year on Netflix from The CW, that number has dwindled dramatically. We won’t go into detail here but The CW’s format will shift dramatically in the coming years. Since 2019, Netflix hasn’t had access to newer shows (except All American: Homecoming).

With a later start date and another long season, don’t expect season 7 to arrive in the summer as season 6 did.

Instead, we’re currently expecting a late 2023 release date for Riverdale season 7 on Netflix (likely around October/November 2023).

When will Riverdale Season 7 be on Netflix Internationally?

In most regions of Netflix, you’ve been treated to weekly episodes of Riverdale all 6 of the past seasons. That was the case for season 1 and we expect it to be the case for season 7 too.

In which case, you’ll be getting new weekly episodes from early 2023 onwards. Once again, we’d expect it to be a next-day delivery meaning new episodes air on The CW on Sunday evenings and then drop on Monday morning on Netflix.

There are a few exceptions to this weekly schedule. Notably, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, and Spain get seasons much later than even the United States. You won’t be seeing season 7 of Riverdale until at least 2024.

When will Riverdale leave Netflix?

We’ll cover this more in-depth once the show eventually comes to a close, but it’s safe to say that Riverdale won’t be leaving Netflix for the foreseeable future.

In the US, we’d expect the show to leave around 2028, while elsewhere, we’d expect the show to leave Netflix internationally much sooner.

Are you looking forward to season 7 of Riverdale coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.