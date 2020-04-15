We finally know when the seventh, and final season, of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, will be returning for broadcast. The biggest question on the minds of Netflix subscribers will be when can we expect to see season 7 of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD arrive on Netflix? Let’s find out.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is a superhero-drama set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and based on the fictional organization SHIELD. Off the back of the success of the first Avenger’s film, director Joss Whedon, his brother, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen co-created the series. Despite coming under criticism for its lack of involvement within the MCU itself, it does follow the events of the film franchise, with stories influenced by the wider actions of the expansive universe.

Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Divison or better known as SHIELD are the organization responsible for keeping humanity safe from threats both on and off-world. Thought to be dead in the events of Avengers, Agent Phil Coulson is alive, well and putting together a small team of agents to take on SHIELD’s strangest cases.

When Will Season 7 of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD be on Netflix?

The seventh season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is scheduled to begin broadcasting on May 27th, 2020 for a run of 13 episodes. If the seventh season follows the same pattern as the sixth, we can expect to see episodes be broadcast on ABC on the following dates:

Episode Episode Broadcast Date 7×01 27/05/2020 7×02 03/06/2020 7×03 10/06/2020 7×04 17/06/2020 7×05 01/07/2020 7×06 08/07/2020 7×07 15/07/2020 7×08 22/07/2020 7×09 29/07/2020 7×10 05/08/2020 7×11 12/08/2020 7×12 19/08/2020 7×13 19/08/2020

Please Note: The table above is speculative and the full episode release schedule has yet to be announced by ABC.

The finale of the sixth season was broadcast on August 2nd, 2019 and was made available to stream on Netflix the following month on September 1st, 2019.

We’re still waiting for confirmation, but it’s highly likely that the seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will be coming to Netflix in September 2020.

When will Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD leave Netflix?

Naturally, with the release of Disney+ many Marvel fans will have expected to see Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on the new streaming service. The reason why this hasn’t happened yet is that the series is under a legacy contract between Netflix and Disney.

Once the final season is available to stream on Netflix there will be a limited period of time left before Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD leaves the service. However long this period will be is unclear but it will likely last at least between 1 to 3 years.

When the series finally leaves Netflix it will be available to stream on Disney+ or Hulu.

Where else can I stream Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on Netflix?

You can stream seasons of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD in the following regions:

Region Number of Seasons Available to Stream Episodes Italy 6 123 Portugal 6 123 South Korea 6 123 Spain 6 123 Argentina 3 66 Brazil 3 66 Mexico 3 66 India 2 35 Singapore 2 35 Thailand 2 35

Are you looking forward to the release of Marvel Agents of SHIELD season 7 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below