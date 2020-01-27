The eighth and final season of Homeland is currently running on Showtime which will conclude the excellent Showtime series but when will season 8 of Homeland be on Netflix? Let’s dive into the release schedule for Netflix which will likely change depending on where you live in the world.

In case you didn’t know, season 8 is set to conclude the action thriller series which is arguably long overdue. As with other Showtime series, they typically last a lot longer than what they would on other network television shows.

Homeland is about a CIA operative (played by Claire Danes) working in the field while dealing with her mental health problems. Season 8 will see her travel back to Afghanistan due to her in-depth knowledge of the region to help negotiate peace.

Season 8 once again consists of 12 episodes and is running on Showtime in the US from February 9th, 2020 to April 26th, 2020.

Season 8 Homeland Netflix Release Schedule

Firstly, if you’re currently streaming Homeland on Netflix, you will be getting season 8 in due course. These regions include but aren’t limited to Canada, France, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and Singapore.

If we look at how the seasons have released thus far, we believe that season 8 won’t be on Netflix until early 2021. For example, season 7 which wrapped up on Showtime in April 2018 didn’t then arrive on Netflix UK until February 2019.

Given the show is ending, however, we may see a more prompt addition of season 8 but we won’t know until Netflix announces it themselves. We’ll keep this post updated over time to let you know when season 8 is headed to Netflix but for the moment, we’re expecting early 2021.

Will Netflix in the United States get Homeland season 8?

Probably not. As we covered in our main series guide to streaming on Netflix, Homeland remains away from Netflix. It’s likely the streaming rights will come up for sale several years after the conclusion airs but given the series is distributed by 20th Century, the likelihood is that it’ll head to Hulu or stick with Showtime rather than coming to Neflix.

Are you looking forward to streaming season 8 of Homeland on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.