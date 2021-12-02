Disney Pulling Biggest 20th Television Shows From Netflix Internationally

January 1st usually brings with it plenty of big changes when it comes to licensed content and 2022 will be no different. On January 1st, 2022 a huge collection of Disney content via 20th Television will be departing most regions around the globe. Here’s what’s leaving.

In almost all cases, the shows in question have already departed from Netflix in the United States. Most Fox titles notably left Netflix US in 2017 and 2018.

Where will all these shows stream next? Well, in all instances, they’re already streaming in their new homes with that being on Disney+.

Disney+ expanded its lineup in early 2021 with a new tile called Star which is home to all of the shows below and plenty more shows that haven’t made their way onto Netflix.

The key question from a business point of view is whether pulling shows like this will result in new subscribers. That’s unclear but if you’re desperate to watch these shows, that’s what you’ll need to subscribe to going forward.

What’s Leaving Netflix From Disney and 20th Television

So let’s break down what’s leaving from Netflix on January 1st, 2022.

Please note: this will broadly cover what’s leaving and where. There may be regions excluded.

Sons of Anarchy (FX / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix in all regions.

(FX / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix in all regions. Modern Family (ABC / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix globally.

(ABC / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix globally. Family Guy (FOX / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix in all remaining regions.

(FOX / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix in all remaining regions. New Girl (FOX / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix except in the US where it could leave in April.

(FOX / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix except in the US where it could leave in April. Prison Break (FOX / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix globally.

(FOX / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix globally. How I Met Your Mother (CBS / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix globally.

(CBS / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix globally. Homeland (Showtime / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix in most regions excluding the United Kingdom for the time being.

(Showtime / 20th Television) is leaving Netflix in most regions excluding the United Kingdom for the time being. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) will leave Netflix in Latin America and Asian regions on January 1st. Netflix Canada and the US look like they’ll keep it.

(ABC) will leave Netflix in Latin America and Asian regions on January 1st. Netflix Canada and the US look like they’ll keep it. American Horror Story: Cult (Season 7) will depart Netflix in some Asian regions where all other seasons have already departed.

What’s staying on Netflix from 20th Television and Disney

This Is Us will likely remain streaming on Netflix Canada.

will likely remain streaming on Netflix Canada. American Horror Story is looking like it’ll stay on Netflix in the US and some international regions such as the UK for a while longer despite the newer seasons being exclusive to Disney+ Star in the latter case.

is looking like it’ll stay on Netflix in the US and some international regions such as the UK for a while longer despite the newer seasons being exclusive to Disney+ Star in the latter case. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia looks to remain on Netflix UK.

looks to remain on Netflix UK. American Crime Story continues to be at Netflix and in fact, will see season 3 added in 2022.

continues to be at Netflix and in fact, will see season 3 added in 2022. Glee is still available in most regions of Netflix around the globe despite leaving Netflix US in December 2021.

is still available in most regions of Netflix around the globe despite leaving Netflix US in December 2021. Pose , the FX series will continue to be on Netflix globally for a while longer. Again, this one had Ryan Murphy’s involvement.

, the FX series will continue to be on Netflix globally for a while longer. Again, this one had Ryan Murphy’s involvement. How To Get Away With A Murder remains on Netflix for the meantime.

remains on Netflix for the meantime. The Politician, Soundtrack, Hoops and Ratched are all produced by 20th Television exclusively for Netflix. The Politician is believed to have ended with season 2 of Ratched waiting for news on when production will begin.

That’s all we have for now, we’ll keep you posted.