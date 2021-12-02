‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Set to Leave Netflix Internationally in January 2022

Grey’s Anatomy is set to depart Netflix in multiple regions come January 1st, 2022. The popular medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes will, for the moment at least, remain on Netflix in the United States though.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy is the medical drama that airs on ABC. It’s one of the longest-running shows in the network’s history and follows Meredith Grey who finds herself caught up in personal and professional passions with fellow doctors at a Seattle hospital.

Now the medical drama will soon be departing Netflix alongside a slew of other Disney-owned properties like New Girl, Sons of Anarchy, and How I Met Your Mother.

What regions of Netflix are losing Grey’s Anatomy in January 2022?

According to Unogs expiration data, Grey’s Anatomy will soon be leaving Netflix in the following regions:

Brazil

Argentina

Hong Kong

Japan

Philippines

Thailand

South Korea

Malaysia

In most instances, Netflix carries seasons 1 through 17 representing hundreds of episodes leaving the service in the new year.

Many of the regions only received Grey’s Anatomy for the first time in the past 3 years.

Once Netflix leaves these regions, only Netflix Canada and the United States will have Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy available.

When will Grey’s Anatomy leave Netflix in the United States?

We’ve covered this at length before but we’re not expecting Grey’s Anatomy to leave Netflix in the United States anytime soon.

That’s because it’s on a legacy contract with ABC that dictates that Netflix will get every season of the show and then remain on Netflix in full for a number of years.

Of course, Disney could opt to buy itself out of this contract but whether they’ll do so is unclear for the moment.

For the moment, however, we’re expecting season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy to be on Netflix US (and Canada) in summer 2022.

Netflix US will, however, soon lose the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Private Practice in December 2021.

Are you in one of the regions losing Grey’s Anatomy in January 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.