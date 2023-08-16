When Will Sesaon 2 of ‘Fisk’ be on Netflix?

Fisk is the brand new Australian comedy that touched down on Netflix in most territories in early August but will there be a season 2? Here’s what we know so far.

As we first reported in early July, the series was released on Netflix on August 1st, 2023, in most countries around the globe, including its home territory of Austrlia and others like the United Kingdom and the United States. Variety Australia later clarified the only regions that didn’t pick up the rights were The Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

Created by Kitty Flanagan and Vincent Sheehan, the show follows a no-nonsense lawyer (played by Flanagan) who joins low-rent wills and probate firm after her marriage and career imploded.

The show’s first season, consisting of six episodes, was first aired on ABC TV Australia between March and April 2021. The show was a hit for the Australian broadcaster picking up the 2023 Silver Logie Award for Most Popular Actress whilst also being nominated for four 2023 additional Logie Awards.

Will there be a second season of Fisk?

Yes!

The good news is that there has already been a season 2 of Fisk.

Once again airing on ABC TV, it aired between October and November 2022, consisting of another six episodes. All eyes in Australia are now looking as to whether there’ll be a third season which has been teased by numerous people attached to the show, although no concrete plans are currently confirmed.

Will this second season come to Netflix, though?

At the time of publishing, there’s currently no plan for season 2 of Fisk to come to Netflix.

If the performance is solid for the show, it could lead Netflix to pick up the rights to further seasons.

Purely speculating, but based on previously licensed pickups from Netflix in this manner, we’d expect the show’s second season to be added to Netflix within the next year or two.

Netflix added the show with a couple of dubbing options (Spanish and French), suggesting that could be the holdup for adding any additional episodes.

For those in the United Kingdom, you do currently have an alternative way of watching season 2 outside of Netflix, with the show having recently been sold to ITVX, where both seasons are streaming as of August 10th.

How well is Fisk performing on Netflix?

Since its addition to Netflix, it’s featured in the TV top 10s in 17 individual regions, according to FlixPatrol, with Australia, Canada, and Ireland being the top performers.

The show also managed to feature in the global top 10 in its second week on the platform, picking up 4.9 million hours watched, equating to 1.8 million completed viewing equivalents.

Would you like to see Fisk return for a season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.