The 100 has long since wrapped up its final season and while rumors of a spin-off are still circulating, the clock is now ticking as to when The 100 will leave Netflix. When will that happen? Let’s take a look.

First available on Netflix in October 2014, new seasons of the show arrived every year thereafter. The show ran for 7 seasons and is an adaptation of the book series from Kass Morgan.

Never seen the show before? Here’s what you can expect:

“A century after Earth was devastated by a nuclear apocalypse, 100 space station residents are sent to the planet to determine whether it’s habitable.”

When will The 100 leave Netflix in the US?

The 100 came to Netflix as part of a pre-existing deal with The CW. Once a show’s final season has hit that kickstarts a countdown for 5 years. Once that 5 years is up, the show departs.

Season 7 of The 100 arrived on Netflix back in October 2020 meaning that we’re expecting the show to be removed in October 2025, specifically, October 8th, 2025.

When will The 100 leave Netflix internationally?

Outside the United States, Netflix carries the show in many regions. Most regions of Netflix carry The 100 including Canada and Australia. The UK is notably absent.

Sadly, however, we can’t provide an accurate date for those regions but we have monitored that many WB shows leave roughly three years after their final season arrives.

Most regions of Netflix received season 5 in May 2020 meaning that we should see the show depart there in May 2023.

Will there be a The 100 spinoff and will it be on Netflix?

We’ll eventually do a separate article on this if and when a spinoff is confirmed. For the moment, however, nothing has been confirmed.

An update on a spinoff came a little earlier this year with Mark Pedowitz (head of The CW) saying:

“There are still discussions going on — it is not done in any way, shape or form. The discussions are still happening.”

The final season of the show did feature a backdoor pilot but now a year or so later, nothing is confirmed.

Whether a spin-off would come to Netflix is unknown. There were some rumblings about Netflix being connected to a spin-off but in the US, the show would not be covered by the old The CW contract. That means it’d likely head elsewhere (almost certainly HBO Max).

Will you miss The 100 once it departs Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.