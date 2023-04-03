What’s Leaving Netflix UK in May 2023

There’s only a small selection of titles scheduled to leave Netflix UK in May 2023, however, we expect that list to grow a lot by the time May 31st rolls around. Here are all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in May 2023.

In case you missed it we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving the UK library in April 2023.

Despite only a handful of movies and shows listed, some great movies are leaving the Netflix UK library such as Blade Runner 2049, Big Daddy, The Social Network, and iZombie.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 1st, 2023

3 From Hell (2019)

Against the Sun (2014)

Are You the One? (2017)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blue Streak (1999)

Blue Thunder (1983)

CIA: Comrade in America (2017)

The Clapper (2017)

Coffee for All (2017)

Food on the Go (2017)

Lord of War (2017)

Piranha (2010)

Savages (2012)

The Social Network (2010)

The Strange House (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 2nd, 2023

Jailbreak (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on May 3rd, 2023

iZombie (5 Seasons)

Which movies and shows will you miss the most on Netflix UK in May 2023? Let us know in the comments below!