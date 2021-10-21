Why ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ Won’t Be Returning for a Second Season

After sixteen excellent episodes of heartwarming drama, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha has come to an end on Netflix and tvN. While many fans may be hoping to see a second season of the K-Drama, we’re here to explain why a season 2 won’t be happening anytime soon.

Hometown ChaChaCha is an internationally licensed Netflix Original K-Dramas series directed by Yoo Je Won, and written by Shin Ha Eun. The series is a remake of the South Korean 2004 movie Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong. Production of the K-Drama was carried out by Studio Dragon and GT:st.

Why Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha won’t be returning for season 2 on Netflix

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha has been one of the most popular weekly K-Dramas on Netflix this year, however, episode sixteen of season one is the very last we’ll see of the series.

Unlike many television shows in the west, dramas in South Korea typically do not outstay their welcome, and often the stories of the series are wrapped up in one season.

What doesn’t help the possibility of a second season is that Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a television adaptation of the 2004 South Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong. This means that for a second season to happen the story would have go beyond the original source material.

With the story wrapping itself up in a neat little bow, it would be a shame to spoil it by pursuing another season.

How did the story end?

Both Hye Jin and Du-Sik got their happy ending after all. Hye Jin was going to surprise Du-Sik by proposing to him on the beach, only for the handyman to reveal that he had been planning to propose to her too, and had been planning the proposal for a long time.

Du-Sik presented Hye Jin with a beautiful necklace he had spent hundreds of hours working on. The newly engaged couple then shared a passionate kiss on the beach until they were rudely interrupted by the tide, once again having to chase after a missing shoe.

After sharing many sweet moments along together, the pair eventually revealed their wedding plans to the residents of Gongjin, who were all delighted by the news.

As a romantic gesture, the next day Hye Jin and Du-Sik dress up to take some pictures for the wedding, however, all of the villagers join in the celebrations, and suddenly everyone else is organizing their wedding photos.

During the chaos, the pair sense an opportunity to escape, and together they run away to the top of the hill to take some photos together in peace. In the end, both Hye Jin and Du-Sik are called away by emergencies in the town, with the pair running together to help their friends and townspeople in need.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is another huge draw in the ratings for tvN

Over the past five years, tvN has seen 13 of its cable drama reach the top 20 highest-rated cable dramas in South Korea.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha currently sits in fourteenth place, sitting just behind both seasons of Hospital Playlist with a series-high rating of 12.655%.

Would you have liked to of seen a second season of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? Let us know in the comments below!