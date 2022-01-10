Why Season 14 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Isn’t on Netflix

Having previously released new seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race weekly, Netflix has lost the rights to the new season as it’ll be airing elsewhere. Here’s what we know.

Starting in 2022, Netflix will no longer have access to new seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race internationally. The series airs first in the United States on VH1 (where it moved to from Logo TV in 2017) and then used to come to Netflix weekly.

Netflix currently holds the rights to RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons 1-13 (with exceptions) in all regions outside the United States.

Drag Race is a reality competition series that pits drag artists against each other. The series has exploded in recent years leading to multiple spin-offs and international versions of the reality competition show.

Where is Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race streaming now?

Instead of airing new seasons on Netflix, the show is now exclusive to a service called Wow Presents Plus. They’ve begun dropping new episodes of season 14 weekly as of January 8th at 4 AM GMT. That’s just hours after the US broadcast on VH1.

Wow Presents Plus promises to be the home of all things Drag Race but due to existing streaming rights, its library differs depending on where you live. So much so that they’ve got this frankly ridiculous streaming availability chart on their website.

The service costs £4.49 a month or £44.90 for the year.

Will the RuPaul’s Drag Race Back Catalog Leave Netflix?

The decision to move RuPaul’s Drag Race away from Netflix for future seasons hasn’t gone unnoticed. One article from The Tab lays out why it’s a bad decision stressing that we’ve already got enough streaming services to subscribe to and Netflix provided a superior way of watching the show.

For the meantime, Netflix (again, outside the United States) has access to a huge collection of RuPaul Drag Race content. Most regions still have seasons 1 to 13 of the flagship show with a few regions missing the newer seasons. Netflix also has RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!.

Whether these seasons will remain on Netflix indefinitely is unknown. It could be the case that each title will expire once the streaming rights period has expired.

Will you be watching season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on WOW Presents Plus or will you be taking a break from the show? Let us know in the comments down below.