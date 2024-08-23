Will ‘Average Joe’ Return for Season 2 on Netflix?

Average Joe has joined the dozens of new and returning licensed series to make their way onto Netflix in the United States over the past couple of years. If you’re looking for season 2 of Average Joe on Netflix, the bad news is that it won’t return anytime soon.

In case you missed it, we first reported that Average Joe would be the second major BET show in recent months to join the Netflix library, albeit only in the United States. The first major BET series to land on Netflix was in October 2023 in the form of seasons 1-4 of The Family Business. In the case of that show, we’re still waiting to see that fifth season added. The first season’s ten episodes landed on August 15th, 2024.

Created by Robb Cullen and starring Deon Cole, the show revolves around a plumber thrust into the world of crime after his father passes away and leaves him with a tainted pile of cash that’s being hunted down by the mafia.

Two months before Netflix landed the rights to the show, BET+ secured the future of the show, renewing the show for a second season.

Production listings suggest that the show will return to filming in Atlanta, Georgia, and venture to South Africa for the forthcoming second season, reportedly beginning in January 2025.

Following the show’s landing on Netflix, it featured in the daily top 10s for TV for six days (per FlixPatrol) before dropping out. It peaked at the fourth biggest US show on August 18th and August 19th. Given that the show was only limited to the US, it didn’t hit the global top 10.

Average Joe season 2 will debut on BET+ Before It Comes to Netflix

So far, there’s no confirmation that Netflix will be picking up Average Joe season 2, but from prior licensing of titles like this, we often see them come to Netflix for the title’s lifetime. That said, the show will first debut on BET+ before it heads to Netflix, and we’d expect it only to come to Netflix up to a year after it concludes its run.

Obviously, there are no specifics just yet, but we’d expect season 2 to air on BET+ in late 2025/early 2026 before coming to Netflix in 2026.

Other good news we have regarding the future of the show on Netflix is that the streamer picked up the rights for a relatively long period. We understand that Netflix got the first season on a three-year deal, meaning it won’t expire until August 2027. That also suggests to us that Netflix intends to license more seasons in the future.

Keep this post bookmarked as we’ll be updating it as and when we learn more information for Average Joe season 2.

Do you want to see season 2 of Average Joe come to Netflix?