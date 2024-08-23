What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: August 23rd, 2024

This week, 33 new movies and TV shows were added to Netflix UK, including four seasons of Sky TV’s Brassic and an exciting new nature documentary narrated by David Attenborough.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Brassic (4 Seasons)

New Episodes: 37

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Joseph Gilgun, Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan

For the first time, a series that was once exclusive to Sky TV is now available to stream on Netflix UK. Four of the six seasons of Brassic are now available to stream for all Netflix UK subscribers.

In the north of England, in the fictional town of Hawley, two childhood friends, Vinnie and Dylan, have been inseparable. To fill their pockets, they come up with harebrained schemes that often get them into trouble, but as time goes by and as they get older, they begin to wonder if there is more to life than their small Lancashire town.

Secret Lives of Orangutans (2024) N

Director: Huw Cordey

Genre: Documentary, Nature | Runtime: 79 Minutes

Narrated By: David Attenborough

Narrated by the beloved David Attenborough, this documentary follows a multi-generational Orangutan family amongst the treetops as they fight for survival through their trials and tribulations in the animal kingdom.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Director: Tim Burton

Genre: Comedy, Horror | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara

A true 80s classic returns to Netflix UK just weeks before its long-awaited sequel arrives in cinemas worldwide. There’s no better time for a first watch or a re-watch before Beetlejuice 2 arrives.

After a tragic accident, a young couple is left to haunt the home of their dreams. When an obnoxious new owner buys the house, the couple befriends the new occupants’ teenage daughter, who accidentally unleashes the crazy undead spirit Beetlejuice.

Here Are the Latest Netflix UK Additions

15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 23rd, 2024

Aquaman (2018)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Incoming (2024) N

Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Mantra Warrior: The Legend of the Eight Moons (2023)

Nice Girls (2024) N

Orphan: First Kill (2022)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (2024) N

The Power of the Dog (2021) N

The Present (2024)

The Whole Truth (2016)

To Leslie (2022)

Tòkunbọ̀ (2024) N

Why Him? (2016)

Wild Oats (2016)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 23rd, 2024

Baby Fever (Season 2) N

Babylon (Season 1)

Back to 15 (Season 3) N

Brassic (4 Seasons)

CoComelon Lane (Season 3) N

GG Precinct (Season 1) N

Love Next Door (Season 1) N

Mermaid Magic (Season 1)

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (Season 1) N

That ’90s Show (Part 3) N

The Accident (Season 1) N

The Frog (Limited Series) N

5 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 23rd, 2024

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (Season 1) N

Secret Lives of Orangutans (2024) N

The Ice Cream Wars (Limited Series)

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (2024) N

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 23rd, 2024

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week: August 23rd, 2024

The Union (70 points) The Other Woman (58 points) Kingsman: The Secret Service (54 points) U.S. Marshals (53 points) The Intern (34 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (34 points) Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (24 points) Why Him? (21 points) Halloween Ends (20 points) Lucy (1 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: August 23rd, 2024