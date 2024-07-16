‘Average Joe’ Series Starring Deon Cole from BET Lined Up For Release on Netflix

What’s on Netflix has learned that Robb Cullen’s BET series Average Joe will be part of Netflix’s August 2024 lineup in the United States.

Serving as a fictionalized version of Cullen’s life, the series follows an everyday plumber thrust into the world of high-stakes crime after his deceased father leaves him with $10 million of stolen cash.

Season 1 of the show aired between June and August 2023 and received mostly positive reviews from both press and audiences alike, albeit with 962 reviews at present on IMDb. The series first premiered on BET+ but also had a linear run on BET too.

Deon Cole (Black-ish, The Harder They Fall) headlines the series alongside Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia McWilliams, Michael Trucco, Ashley Olivia Fisher, Kathrine Barnes, and Ashani Roberts.

Now, a year after the first season aired, the show is headed for Netflix, likely in the hopes that it will drum up significantly more interest in it. All ten episodes will drop on August 15th, 2024 (subject to change).

As we just implied, the show is by no means one-and-done. Just last month, BET+ confirmed that there will be a second outing for the show, with Deon Cole returning. No release window has been announced yet.

This is Netflix’s latest pickup from BET and BET+, with recent additions including Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems, which landed on Netflix last December, and seasons 1-4 of The Family Business, which dropped a few months before that in September.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout August 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Beyond the Netflix Originals for the month, stacks of licensed titles are on the way. That includes 13 shows from AMC plus the first season of the CBS drama Fire County.

Will you be checking out Average Joe when it lands on Netflix? Let us know down below.