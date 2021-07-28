Will The CW’s ‘All American: Homecoming’ Spin-off Be on Netflix?

All American season 3 is now on Netflix in the United States and instantly shot up to the top of the charts. While we’ll cover if and when season 4 is coming to Netflix in another article (the answer is yes) we want to focus now on whether the spin-off series, All American: Homecoming is coming to Netflix.

Created by April Blair, All American is perhaps the most popular title to still come to Netflix as part of the expansive The CW deal which saw every show pre-2019 come to Netflix.

Those watching season 3 which consisted of 19 episodes in total will notice episode 17 is a little different.

That’s because episode 17, entitled Homecoming is what’s called a backdoor pilot episode. This means that it deliberately sets up a new show in the episode. Fans of The Office will remember NBC tried it in season 9 with what would’ve been The Farm with Dwight Schrute but it didn’t come to anything.

An All American spinoff has been in the works since 2020 with TVLine reporting in December that it was moving forward.

The spin-off will see the character of Simone Hicks return. The pilot also starred Peyton Alex Smith, Cory Hardrict, Kelly Jenrette, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde who are all set to appear in the spin-off too.

There’s been no release date set for the spin-off just yet but the key question we now want to answer is whether it’s coming to Netflix.

Will All American: Homecoming be on Netflix?

Firstly, if you’re outside the United States the answer is almost certainly not. Netflix internationally doesn’t carry the prior three seasons of the main show and will almost certainly not receive the new spinoff.

In the US, the answer is we don’t know just yet but don’t get your hopes up.

As we mentioned above, Netflix and The CW broke up their major relationship in 2019. The deal going forward is that any show pre-2019 will continue getting updates on Netflix while any new show will be shopped individually.

The problem there, however, is that all the shows thus far have only gone to two providers, HBO Max and Paramount+.

In the case of All American, the show is distributed by both CBS Studios and Warner Brothers Television which means that it could land on both of those services or sold to Netflix but as of right now, nothing is set in stone.

Based on the top 10 data, it would suggest that Netflix should try and win the show given the connection to the main show but we’ll have to wait and see.

The only guarantee we can give for the moment is that it will be on The CW and its Seed app which has been improved dramatically since the end of the Netflix deal.

Would you like to see All American: Homecoming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.