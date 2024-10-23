Netflix Top 10 Report: Woman of the Hour, The Lincoln Laywer Season 3 and The Shadow Strays Debut

Welcome to an expanded top 10 report this week, as we cover many new debuts, including The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, The Shadow Strays, and Woman of the Hour. We’ve got 11 big headlines for you today so here’s your Netflix top 10 report.

As a reminder, you can browse all of Netflix’s top 10 data via their site, or if you want to dig deeper, you can use our top 10 search tool. We’ve actually just gone back and updated all previous data with views so you can make more accurate comparisons with prior seasons.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from October 14th, 2024 to October 20th, 2024, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer is still on the case!

After a first season released all at once and a second season released in two parts, I was wondering how the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer would kick off. The numbers are very good overall, with a fairly minimal drop compared to the launches of previous seasons.

We’ll see how it holds up over time, but based on this launch, I’m making a prediction: renewal for a fourth season.

2. A look at the International Top 12 Movies of 2024.

As The Platform 2 and the Swedish film Trouble both entered their third week in the Top 10, it is time to look at a way too early Top 12 of the most-watched international films of 2024. The Platform 2 is currently third with a decent score, but one that I suspect is not really what Netflix envisioned for the sequel to one of its most successful films.

3. Woman of the Hour debuts towards the bottom of the pack, but there’s a reason…

The main new English-language film this week was Woman of the Hour by Anna Kendrick, and its launch is fairly decent if we consider one aspect: it’s not available worldwide, as Netflix only acquired it for a handful of territories. It’s, therefore, difficult to compare it with films that were released globally.

4. Sweet Bobby

It’s also a decent launch for the documentary Sweet Bobby, which deals with catfishing on the internet. With 7 million EVCs in 5 days, it’s average but not a phenomenon on the level of What Jennifer Did.

5. Justice debuts as the second biggest Polish movie in 2024

Polish Netflix films go through all kinds of emotions in the Netflix charts, with some major flops and some major successes, like Justice, which has the second-best launch of a Polish film this year on Netflix, with 10.8 million EVCs.

6. A look at two big successes from Asia.

Now we move to Asia, which produced two big successes this week: The Shadow Strays by Timo Tjahjanto and Outside, the Filipino zombie horror film. Both made it into the Top 5 best launches for Asian films released on a Thursday since the start of the era of numbered Top 10s, in June 2021. Quite a performance, especially considering they were released on the same day. For Timo Tjahjanto, it’s a much better launch than his previous film The Big 4. It’s very likely he’ll stay in Netflix’s stable for his next film.

7. Limited series are on a roll on Netflix this year.

As Monsters is now in its fifth week in the charts, it’s clear that Netflix has outdone itself this year in terms of mini-series, with no fewer than five mini-series released in 2024 making it into the Top 7 most-watched mini-series on Netflix during their first 28 days. But no one would have bet a euro (or dollar, or any currency) on the ranking turning out this way (Fool Me Once and Baby Reindeer taking the first and second spots—those were the two big surprises).

8. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2

The release of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 is far less convincing than the release of Season 1, proving that the series has likely lost much of its initial audience. If we compare its launch to other animated series launches from the Jurassic World franchise, we can see how low that launch is.

9. Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas

The Ancient Apocalypse joke probably should have ended after its first season, but no, they continue to keep these enthusiasts of alternative history alive. Unsurprisingly, without the hate-watching from season 1, season 2 collapsed in its first week, which might be enough to push it into the abyss of oblivion once and for all.

10. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Despite being classified by Netflix as a Japanese series, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance appeared in the English-language Top 10 this week. Its launch aligns with the average for new Japanese animated series releases.

11. I Am A Killer season 5 continues its decline

The docuseries about killers, I Am A Killer, is losing viewership by the minute, with a launch for season 5 basically half of what the previous seasons got on Netflix. It may be time to put this one behind bars forever.

That’s all for this week, feel free to let us know what you think in the comments below.