‘Saudi Pro League: Kickoff’ Sports Docuseries Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Following in the footsteps of La Liga, Netflix’s latest sports documentary will follow the football stars, coaches, and teams of the Saudi Pro League during the 2023/2024 season. Coming to Netflix in November 2024, here’s everything we know about the Saudi Pro League: Kickoff.

Saudi Pro League: Kickoff is an upcoming Netflix Original sports documentary that will focus on the highest level of professional football in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Pro League.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has been one of the most influential countries in sports. From boxing to WWE, golf, football, and more, Saudi Arabia has flexed its near-limitless wealth to bring the very best professional athletes to the nation.

Saudi Arabia’s influence on football has been immense. Thanks to obscenely high transfer fees, huge wages, and a promised life of luxury, the Saudi Arabia Pro League teams have been able to entice some of Europe’s biggest names, such as Ronaldo and Neymar.

When is the Saudi Pro League: Kickoff coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official teaser trailer, we can confirm that Saudi Pro League: Kickoff will be available on Netflix on November 21st, 2024.

What is the Saudi Pro League: Kickoff?

Like other exciting team sports documentaries, Saudi Pro League: Kickoff will follow the drama that took place in the 2023/2024 season.

It features elite players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema. It will follow five Saudi Arabian clubs—Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ettifaq—as they compete for the coveted league title.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed there will be six episodes.

