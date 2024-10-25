‘Queer Eye’ Returns for Season 9 on Netflix in December 2024

10 new episodes of Queer Eye have been added to Netflix’s December 2024 slate, with this season set to be the most glam yet with the refreshed Fab Five moving to Las Vegas.

Currently Netflix’s longest-running reality series (8 seasons with 65 episodes since February 2018), the series rebooted the beloved original Bravo series. The premise revolves around five advisers helping individuals improve all aspects of their lives, whether it’s outlook, fashion, or otherwise.

According to people attached to the show, filming for the new season occurred in Las Vegas between March and June following its official renewal in late 2023. No early season 10 renewal for Queer Eye yet, from what we can tell.

Bobby Berk notably left the show’s cast by the end of season 8, with interior designer Jeremiah Brent taking his place.

“Meet a fresh group of individuals ready for a life-changing experience,” reads the official synopsis of season 9, continuing, “From a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change, watch as the Fab Five light up Sin City and transform the lives of their heroes in spectacular Vegas style.”

The show being an awards nomination magnet suggests the show has more gas in the tank, even if the show hasn’t charted in the global top 10s since season 6 and seems to be declining rapidly in viewership. Season 7 drew in 45.30M (7.4M views) throughout 2023 following its launch in May 2023, while season 8 pulled in 25.90 million hours (4.8M views) in the first half of 2024 following its premiere in January.

You can dive into all the available viewership for Queer Eye from the Netflix Engagement Reports and Netflix’s weekly global top 10 here.

Scout Productions and ITV Entertainment are behind the show for Netflix with executive producers including David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, Lyndsey Burr, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Jeremiah Brent.

Are you looking forward to another season of Queer Eye on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.