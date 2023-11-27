Our 6 Most Anticipated Movies Coming to Netflix in 2024

Netflix has an extensive slate of movies planned for 2024, and below, we’ll pick out the six films we currently have high up on our most anticipated list.

Netflix has an extensive slate of movies planned for 2024, and below, we'll pick out the six films we currently have high up on our most anticipated list.

For a comprehensive list of all the movies in development and coming soon to Netflix, we’ve got you covered, or if you’re looking for confirmed movies and shows coming in 2024, we’ve also got you covered.

Netflix has yet to finalize or publicize their 2024 slate of movies, and as a result, any movie featured below is subject to change.

Havoc

We’ve been waiting seemingly forever for Havoc, but after reshoots and plenty of other delays, we should finally see the Tom Hardy flick arrive on our accounts at some point in 2024.

Gareth Evans reteams with Netflix for the second time following 2018’s Apostle for this movie that he’s both writing and directing. Of course, Evans is perhaps best known for his role in The Raid movies.

The movie’s plot revolves around a detective fighting his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s son. It’s got a beefy cast (Hardy stars alongside Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, and Jill Winternitz, among countless others), and all the behind-the-scenes we’ve seen thus far have us amped.

The Electric State

The Russo Brothers have picked up some flack in recent years following their history-making Avengers entry in 2019. The Gray Man is a primary point of contention with it not entirely living up to many expectations despite being one of Netflix’s most-watched movies of all time.

2024 will see them hit Netflix with an even more giant swing and quite possibly one of Netflix’s most expensive movies of all time in the form of an adaptation of the excellent Simon Stalenhag novel.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, the movie follows an orphaned teenager searching for her younger brother across an apocalyptic landscape with the help of a robot.

Ultraman: Rising

Netflix’s animation slate for 2024 looks just as strong as 2023 (and boy, it was 2023 strong), and leading the charge in my book is the new movie from Shannon Tindle, who made the overlooked and underappreciated Lost Ollie limited series.

Drawing on the beloved Japanese action character, the stylish movie looks entertaining, and we can’t wait to see how fans, both new and old to the character, react when it drops.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“When baseball superstar Ken Sato returns home to Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, he quickly finds more than he bargained for as he’s forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Eddie Murphy’s first Netflix Original movie (Dolemite is my Name) remains one of my favorite movies the streamer has ever released. I’m pumped for his return in this franchise movie he last appeared in nearly 30 years ago.

The fourth entry, headed exclusively for Netflix, will see Murphy star alongside Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Judge Reinhold.

Reports suggest the movie has performed well with test audiences thus far leading us to think this may be one that has a big chance at hitting the Netflix overall top 10s when it drops in 2024.

The Deliverance

Outside of Bird Box, Netflix has really struggled to get horror movie franchises going, which is bizarre given that horror franchises are what often keep some studios afloat at the box office!

It’s been a while in the making, with filming for the movie having wrapped up in mid-2022, but we should finally see the new horror drop in 2024.

Directed by Lee Daniels, it’ll follow an Indiana family who reside in a seemingly haunted home and discover strange, demonic occurrences that convince them and the community that the house is a portal to hell.

An enormous cast has been assembled for the movie that’s led by Omar Epps, Glenn Close, Auanjanue Ellis Taylor, Demi Singleton, Caleb McLaughlin, and Rob Morgan.

Spaceman

Never bet against Adam Sandler. We’ve seen him repeatedly in recent years and are hopeful that the trend continues in 2024 with the definite (fingers crossed) arrival of Spaceman, which was initially scheduled for 2023.

Directed by Johan Renck, the movie follows a young orphaned boy growing up to become his country’s first astronaut and, while in space, comes face to face with a monster.

Sandler will star alongside Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, Isabella Rossellini and Kunal Nayyar.

We’ll expand this list in early 2024 once we get an idea of more movies on the way to Netflix. What new Netflix Original movies are you most excited to see in 2024? Let us know down below.