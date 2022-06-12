Netflix Added 30 New Shows and Movies This Week

Welcome to your end-of-week recap for everything new added to Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. All the titles listed below have been added at some point between June 5th and June 12th. We’ll also have a look at what’s been trending in the US top 10s over the past 7 days.

Next week is set to be particularly busy when it comes to new releases with 38 planned titles set to release throughout the week with highlights including Top Gun: Maverick’s director new movie, Spiderhead topping Netflix’s Original lineup for Friday.

Not many major removals from Netflix this week although we did see older episodes of LEGO Ninjago go on Wednesday and movies like A Haunted House 2 and The Witch: Part 1 – The Subversion depart.

New Releases on Netflix This Weekend

Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory (2022)

Genre: Stand-up, Comedy

Director: Ryan Polito

Cast: Amy Schumer, Ron Funches, Jaye McBride, Christina Pazsitzky, Rachel Feinstein, Chris Distefano

Runtime: 57 mins

Continuing Netflix’s release of its Netflix Is A Joke collection is the brand new hour-long special recorded during the event by Amy Schumer. This is Schumer’s first stand-up show for Netflix following Growing in 2019 and The Leather Special in 2017.

CBI 5: The Brain (2022)

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Director: K. Madhu

Cast: Mammootty, Nayan Rosh T M, Soubin Shahir

Writer: S.N. Swamy

Runtime: 162 min

Netflix’s new strategy in India of buying up big blockbuster movies and releasing them around the world continues this weekend with the release of CBI 5.

Here’s what you can expect if you check it out:

“When a political leader’s sudden death sets off a baffling case for police, it’s up to ace detective Sethurama Iyer to unravel the mystery.”

What You May Have Missed on Netflix This Week

The Bureau of Magical Things (Season 2)

Genre: Drama, Family, Fantasy

Cast: Kimie Tsukakoshi, Elizabeth Cullen, Mia Milnes

Writer: Jonathan M. Shiff

Runtime: 25 min

Awards: 4 wins & 7 nominations

Releasing on Netflix out of nowhere midway through the week was the second season of the Nickelodeon licensed series, The Bureau of Magical Things. The show is a mix of Fate: The Winx Saga, Mako Mermaids, and Greenhouse Academy.

Here’s what you can expect from the new season:

“Season 2 of Jonathan M. Shiff kids’ series sees Kyra and Darra embark on a quest to find the legendary lost temple in Thailand.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US This Week

19 New Movies Added This Week

Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory (2022) Netflix Original

Ben & Jody (2022)

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (2022) Netflix Original

Brahms: The Boy II (2020)

Breaded Life (2021)

CBI 5: The Brain (2022)

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (2022) Netflix Original

Closet Monster (2015)

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (2022) Netflix Original

Don (2022)

El paseo 6 (2021)

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (2022) Netflix Original

Hikaru Utada Live Sessions from AIR Studios (2022)

Hustle (2022) Netflix Original

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (2022)

Straight Up (2019)

The Bling Lagosians (2019)

Trees of Peace (2021) Netflix Original

Vice (2018)

11 New TV Series Added This Week

2020 (Season 1)

Action Pack (Season 2) Netflix Original

Al Hayba (Season 4)

Baby Fever (Season 1) Netflix Original

First Kill (Season 1) Netflix Original

Intimacy (Season 1) Netflix Original

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Peaky Blinders (Season 6 – Final Season) Netflix Original

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

That’s My Time with David Letterman (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Bureau of Magical Things (Season 2)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Interceptor carried on its impressive performance in the United States (the director has also expressed his surprise at how well the movie is doing) with Adam Sandler’s new flick also pulling in impressive numbers in week 1 with it now besting Interceptor over the weekend.

Following the arrivals on Netflix on June 1st, The Amazing Spider-Man continues its continuous run in the top 10s and Mission: Impossible made a big leap this week.

Interceptor (76 points) The Amazing Spider-Man (68 points) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (48 points) Hustle (40 points) We Die Young (32 points) Titanic (30 points) Dumb and Dumber (27 points) Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (23 points) The Hurt Locker (18 points) 10,000 BC (17 points) Brahms: The Boy II (13 points) Disappearance at Clifton Hill (12 points) Senior Year (9 points) Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (9 points) Mission: Impossible (8 points) A Perfect Pairing (5 points) RRR (3 points) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2 points)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix US This Week

Nothing is stopping Stranger Things still with the show taking home every point available over the past week and All American continuing its impressive run too.

The only major new newcomer to the list this week is First Kill which dropped dramatically following its release on Friday. It currently sits at #5 on the TV charts on June 12th with Peaky Blinders now making an impact.

Stranger Things (80 points) All American (70 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (56 points) Ozark (43 points) Surviving Summer (36 points) Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (33 points) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (28 points) The Perfect Mother (26 points) Floor is Lava (21 points) Peaky Blinders (14 points) First Kill (13 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (9 points) CoComelon (7 points) Intimidad (4 points)

