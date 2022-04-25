Chris Hemsworth ‘Spiderhead’ Netflix Movie: Coming in June 2022 & What We Know So Far

Chris Hemsworth found great success on Netflix in 2020 with the action thriller Extraction. Recently moved to June 2022, Hemsworth will be starring in the upcoming Sci-Fi Original movie Spiderhead. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Spiderhead. including the plot, cast news, trailer updates, and the Netflix release date.

Escape From Spiderhead is an upcoming Netflix Original sci-fi movie directed by Joseph Kosinski. Written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, they based their screenplay of the movie on George Saunders’ short story of the same name.

When is the Escape From Spiderhead Netflix release date?

Despite Netflix releasing a film preview for 2021 which featured the movie’s previous title “Escape From Spiderhead”. The film has since been moved to 2022 and will be released on June 18th, 2022.

What is the plot of Escape From Spiderhead?

In exchange for reducing their sentences, two convicts offer to volunteer as medical subjects for a radical new drug. The drug has the ability to alter emotions, and for one such subject it takes effect on their ability to love, leading them to question their own feelings, and whether or not they are real, or manufactured.

Who are the cast members of Escape From Spiderhead?

Only the group of main and supporting actors have been confirmed so far:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Steve Abnesti Chris Hemsworth Avengers Assemble | Thor | Extraction Rachel Jurnee Smollett Birds of Prey | Lovecraft Country | The Great Debaters Jeff Miles Teller The Spectacular Now | Fantastic Four | Whiplash Miguel Joey Viera Romance on the Menu | Dora and the Lost City of Gold | Reef Break Adam Sam Delich Mr. Inbetween | Home and Away | The Marshes Verlaine Mark Paguio Bump | Elagabalus Heather Tess Baubrich The Wolverine | Alien: Covenant | Bleeding Steel Party Goer Ashleigh Lawrence Outside the Box | Convention of the Dead Party Goer Jane Larkin Sodium Squad | Breadcrumbs TBA Jariah Travan The End Inmate Rachel Forsyth Thor: Ragnarok | Harrow | Australia Day

Escape From Spiderhead is the second Netflix Original for MCU star Chris Hemsworth. The Aussie actor starred in the action-thriller Extraction, which became the most-watched Netflix Original of all time with over 99 million views in its first four weeks.

When and where did the filming of Escape From Spiderhead take place?

Principal photography began in early November 2020 and took place on the Gold Coast, Queensland, and Australia.

