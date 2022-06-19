Netflix Added 47 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to your end-of-week recap of what’s new on Netflix where the streaming service saw 25 new movies and 22 new series added to the service. We’ll also check in with what’s been topping the Netflix top 10s all through the week too.

Next week, Netflix is adding a slew of big Nickelodeon throwbacks, adding the new Illumination movie, Sing 2, and releasing the big new Kevin Hart movie, The Man from Toronto.

Now let’s check in with what’s new on Netflix over the weekend before looking at the full list of new movies and shows added over the past 7 days. If you’re in the UK or Canada, we’ve got separate roundups of what’s new on Netflix for you.

Best New Movies and Shows Added This Weekend

It (2017)

Genre: Horror

Director: Andy Muschietti

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard

Writer: Chase Palmer, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Gary Dauberman

Runtime: 135 min

We’ve been seeing Warner Brothers movies come to Netflix five years after their theatrical dates and that continues today with the release of the 2017 hit movie adapting the Stephen King novel, It.

The movie sees Bill Skarsgård play the chilling role of Pennywise and also features a familiar face if you’re a fan of Stranger Things. The movie sees kids taking the investigation into a killer clown into their own hands after numerous kidnappings.

It would later go on to get a sequel which should be on Netflix in a few years going by current trends.

SPRIGGAN (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Mariya Ise, Chiaki Kobayashi, Kenji Hamada

Based on the manga that was released over 30 years ago, this new Netflix adaptation comes after a number of major adaptations over the years and early reviews says it may be the best yet.

Here’s the official rundown of what you can expect if you do decide to give the new anime series consisting of 6 episodes a whirl:

“An ancient civilization’s relics on Earth hold dangerous powers — it’s up to ARCAM Corporation’s Spriggan agents to keep them out of the wrong hands.”

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: K-Drama, Romance, Period Drama

Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Hwang Min-hyun, Yu Jun-sang, Shin Seung-ho, Oh Na-ra

If you love your big K-drama period dramas, Alchemy of Souls promises to be the biggest new release of the year.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.”

2 new episodes of the show will drop every week with the new two set to release on Netflix on June 25th and June 26th.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US This Week

For an expanded version of our what’s new on Netflix list including trailers, details about the movie/show and more, check out our new on Netflix hub.

25 New Movies Added This Week

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Centauro (2022) Netflix Original

Civil: Ben Crump (2022) Netflix Original

Collision (2022)

Front Cover (2015)

Hakkunde (2017)

Halftime (2022) Netflix Original

Heart Parade (2022) Netflix Original

Home2Home (2022)

It (2017)

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live (2022) Netflix Original

Kabuki Akadousuzunosuke (2022)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019)

Material (2012)

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (2022) Netflix Original

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (2022) Netflix Original

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (2022) Netflix Original

Speed Kills (2018)

Spiderhead (2022) Netflix Original

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact (2019)

The Healer (2016)

The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022) Netflix Original

The Wrath of God (2022)

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)

22 New TV Series Added This Week

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Charlie’s Colorforms City (Seasons 5-6) Netflix Original

Charmed (Season 4)

Cold Case Files (Season 1)

Dead End: Paranormal Park () Netflix Original

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1) Netflix Original

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Season 1) Netflix Original

Karma’s World Music Videos (Volume 2) Netflix Original

Love & Anarchy (Season 2) Netflix Original

Maldivas (Season 1) Netflix Original

No Regrets in Life (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Rainbow High (Season 2)

She (Season 2) Netflix Original

SPRIGGAN (Season 1) Netflix Original

Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (Season 1)

The Mole (Seasons 3-4)

The War Next-door (Season 2) Netflix Original

Valor (Season 1)

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Season 1) Netflix Original

When My Love Blooms (Season 1)

You Don’t Know Me (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top Movies on Netflix US This Week

Adam Sandler nets top spot of the US movie top 10s this week with the animated Netflix Original pickup Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness coming in at a number 2.

Hustle also notably now features in our best of 2022 movies post alongside some of the other movies that have dominated in the top 10s this year so far.

Hustle (78 points) Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (59 points) The Amazing Spider-Man (48 points) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (47 points) Halftime (43 points) Interceptor (36 points) Titanic (33 points) Spiderhead (20 points) Collision (19 points) Brahms: The Boy II (17 points) The Wrath of God (13 points) The Hurt Locker (7 points) 10,000 BC (6 points) Centauro (5 points) Trees of Peace (4 points) Vice (3 points) Dumb and Dumber (2 points)

Top Shows on Netflix US This Week

Despite people on Twitter claiming the conversation and viewership of Stranger Things is dead, the top 10s in no way reflect it with the show retaining top spot this week and taking home the maximum number of points available.

Elsewhere, the new Melissa McCarthy series God’s Favorite Idiot made its debut midway through the week and scooped up 34 points in total.

Stranger Things (80 points) All American (60 points) Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (58 points) First Kill (57 points) Peaky Blinders (44 points) God’s Favorite Idiot (34 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (30 points) Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (22 points) Ozark (17 points) Intimidad (15 points) Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (9 points) Surviving Summer (6 points) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (6 points) You Don’t Know Me (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.