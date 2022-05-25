Netflix US Adding New Nickelodeon Shows in June 2022

Netflix has just unveiled its June 2022 slate, and among the surprise-but-welcome additions is a selection of seasons from various cult hits from the Nickelodeon library. Here’s a rundown of the new Nickelodeon shows coming to Netflix US in June 2022.

The only caveat to these additions is that Netflix won’t be the best place to watch these shows as they’re effectively only adding what we’d refer to as sample seasons. This is a strategy that we’ve seen with ViacomCBS and Netflix play out for several years now. They license earlier seasons of a show in the hopes that people will be lured over to Paramount+ to watch the entirety of it.

So, what new Nickelodeon shows are coming to Netflix US in June 2022? Let’s take a look…

We should note that these additions only apply to Netflix in the United States. All these new additions are coming to Netflix on June 22nd.

All That (Seasons 2-3)

Once holding the accolade of being America’s #1 kid’s sketch comedy show, this long-running series came from Executive Producers Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Think SNL for kids. All That ran between 1994 and 2005 for 10 seasons before getting a revival season in 2019.

Netflix is adding seasons 2 and 3 of the show. Season 2 ran for 21 episodes between 1995 and 1996 while season 3 ran between November 1996 and October 1997.

Kenan and Kel (Seasons 1-2)

Running between 1997 and 2000 was the comedy show hosted by Kenan Thompson (now a regular on Saturday Night Live) and Kel Mitchell.

The show is about two best friends who live in Chicago and are always dragged down by Kenan’s get-rich-quick schemes while orange soda-loving buddy Kel is dragged along but tends to mess things up.

Netflix is adding the first two seasons of the four-season show.

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (Seasons 1-2)

The first two seasons of the three-season Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide will also touch down on Netflix US next month.

Starring Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee, the show is about high-schoolers who come up with a guide for surviving in their hostile school.

Zoey 101 (Seasons 1-2)

Last but certainly not least is Zoey 101 which eventually went on to run for four seasons and starred Jamie Lynn Spears, Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, and Victoria Justice. Netflix is getting the first two seasons.

Airing between 2005 and 2008, the show follows Zoey Brooks and her brother attending their first day at a private boarding school that enrols girls for the first time in its history.

Once these shows get added to Netflix, the service will have over 21 Nickelodeon shows available in total. That includes favorites such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Victorious, and The Thundermans plus Nick shows listed as Netflix Originals which include Pinky Malinky and Glitch Techs.

In 2022, Netflix in the US has also licensed Fairly Odd Parents! and That Girl Lay Lay which got renewed for a season 2.

Which of these Nickelodeon shows will you be checking out in June 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.