We Asked DALL E To Draw Netflix Originals

DALL E Mini is the AI project taking the internet by storm by generating bizarre, eerily accurate and horrifically scary pictures and as we’re a Netflix fansite, we want to put it to the test. How well can the AI generate some of our favorite Netflix Originals and what happens if we blend some!

For background, DALL-E is the tool that uses AI to generate 9 images by using your words to generate them. The free online tool (which you can generate images with right now) works by you entering prompts as to what you want to see and it goes away and tries its best to generate what you ask. If you want to know more on the technical side, this blog has a great breakdown of how it works.

Stranger Things in DALL E

Given Stranger Things is the biggest show in the world still (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise) let’s have some fun with the show in DALL E.

Just putting in Stranger Things on its own gives us nightmare fuel although you can easily see where it's getting pictures from.

What happens if we take the demogorgon and put him in Emily in Paris? Wonder no more.

One of the reasons why Dall E has blown up like it has is thanks to the Twitter account WeirdDallE posting about a Demogorgon holding a basketball.

The Crown in DALL E

One additional thing I tried to recreate was the Queen herself watching herself being portrayed on the screen but as the results show below, close but no cigar.

The Queen’s Gambit in DALL E

No surprises here. Mostly chess pictures but a few that pretty accurately recreates Beth Harmons poses, outfits and of course, stunning ginger hair.

OK, let’s roll some more off in quick succession.

Asking for just The Witcher was rather boring so instead we asked The Witcher to eat ice cream. Results are superb.

Orange is the New Black was interesting as it only features one picture of the women at Litchfield in their iconic orange attire.

Squid Game was exactly as expected with a bunch of pictures of the workers in their pink jumpsuits and to our shock, most of them have pretty good shapes too!

Can DALL E predict what some of Netflix’s upcoming projects will look like? No, is the answer. We asked it to try and guess what the live-action One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender series looks like but results were disappointing.

We also asked it what Mindhunter season 3 looks like and as you can see, it totally exists so that means Netflix will renew it eventually right?

We’re not the only ones having fun playing with DALL E. Netflix France also posted some of their creations where they try and create posters for various Netflix Originals.

“La Casa de Papel” “Poster Netflix” “in a bank” “Money Heist” “Robbering” “Cinematic” pic.twitter.com/4oDUw8LmzK — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) June 17, 2022

People on Twitter have also been having fun with the tool.

Dalle, show me the worst movie on netflix pic.twitter.com/KS4OSN1N2s — Anosognosiogenesis (@pookleblinky) June 9, 2022

That's… that's interesting 🤔 The Umbrella Academy with Loki according to DALLE•E pic.twitter.com/fw6tzX5Auj — ☂︎ 𝒫𝒶𝓊𝓁𝒾𝓃𝒶 ☂︎ (@madame_paulla) June 8, 2022

That brings to an end our strange few hours with the world of DALL E. Let us know in the comments or post us photos on social media of your strange Netflix AI creations!