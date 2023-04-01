Netflix Added 57 New Movies and Series for April 1st, 2023

It’s April 1st, and today Netflix added a big batch of new movies and series to the service (legit, no April Fools here!). We’ll walk you through all the new releases below, plus check in with the Netflix top 10s, where Murder Mystery takes the number 1 and 2 spot.

This is just the beginning of Netflix’s April 2023 lineup and if you want the most comprehensive guide on the internet (including better than Netflix’s blog!), you’ll want to keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for April 1st, 2023

The Bourne Movie Collection

Four of the five Bourne movies landed on Netflix today, with only Jason Bourne (2016) the only title omitted from the lineup.

The first three movies serve as a trilogy with Matt Damon portraying a CIA agent assessing suffering from amnesia and on the run. The fourth movie saw a new lead in the form of Jeremy Renner.

As with many of the movie collections added to Netflix so far in 2023, you don’t have long to watch all four movies on Netflix, with them currently set to expire by the end of April 2023.

Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 3

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama, History, Romance

Cast: Kevin Costner, Bill Paxton, Matt Barr

Runtime: 163 mins / 2h 43m

It’s rare that Netflix picks up a scripted series from any network in the United States nowadays but when it does, it’s always strategic and that’s exactly the case with the three-episode miniseries starring Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton.

With a total runtime below three hours, the show will hit many of the same notes if you’re a fan of Yellowstone.

Here’s what you can expect from the series which aired in the early 2010s on HISTORY:

“Two close friends return to their neighboring homes after the Civil War, but building tensions and resentments soon explode into desperate warfare.”

Greenberg (2010)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Writer: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Noah Baumbach

Runtime: 107 min / 1h 47m

One of the unannounced movies hitting Netflix US today is the Noah Baumbach-directed Focus Features movie, Greenberg.

The movie is about a 40-something man named Roger Greenberg (played by Ben Stiller) who returns to Los Angeles and starts a relationship with his brother’s assistant while trying to figure out his life.

Around the time of release, the New York Times reviewed the movie, concluding, “It is the funniest and saddest movie Mr. Baumbach has made so far, and also the riskiest”.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for April 1st, 2023

This is just the text list, if you want an expanded look at this list, including posters, trailers, and more information on each title, visit our new on Netflix hub.

51 New Movies Added Today

28 Days (2000) – PG-13 – English – After spiraling out of control at her sister’s wedding, a New York writer is forced to confront her addiction issues during a court-ordered rehab stay.

– PG-13 – English – After spiraling out of control at her sister’s wedding, a New York writer is forced to confront her addiction issues during a court-ordered rehab stay. A League of Their Own (1992) – PG – English – Recruited to join a women’s baseball league in the 1940s, two sisters learn to love the sport with encouragement from a rough-around-the-edges coach.

– PG – English – Recruited to join a women’s baseball league in the 1940s, two sisters learn to love the sport with encouragement from a rough-around-the-edges coach. American Hustle (2013) – R – English – Recruited to join a women’s baseball league in the 1940s, two sisters learn to love the sport with encouragement from a rough-around-the-edges coach.

– R – English – Recruited to join a women’s baseball league in the 1940s, two sisters learn to love the sport with encouragement from a rough-around-the-edges coach. Amigos (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu – When a man discovers his two doppelgängers online, he finds new connections in life and love — but danger lurks when a hidden criminal past emerges.

– TV-MA – Telugu – When a man discovers his two doppelgängers online, he finds new connections in life and love — but danger lurks when a hidden criminal past emerges. Bad Boys (1995) – R – English – When evidence from a $100 million drug bust gets stolen, two Miami detectives must crack the case and protect a witness before their unit gets shut down.

– R – English – When evidence from a $100 million drug bust gets stolen, two Miami detectives must crack the case and protect a witness before their unit gets shut down. Bad Boys II (2003) – R – Persian – Miami’s wisecracking cop duo returns to bust a ruthless drug lord amid a brutal gang war as a DEA agent joins the investigation.

– R – Persian – Miami’s wisecracking cop duo returns to bust a ruthless drug lord amid a brutal gang war as a DEA agent joins the investigation. Battleship (2012) – PG-13 – English – The classic Battleship board game moves to the big screen in this at-sea adventure about defending planet Earth from a mysterious enemy fleet.

– PG-13 – English – The classic Battleship board game moves to the big screen in this at-sea adventure about defending planet Earth from a mysterious enemy fleet. Born on the Fourth of July (1989) – R – English – Paralyzed from the chest down, U.S. Marine Ron Kovic returns home from Vietnam and finds renewed purpose protesting the war he once proudly fought.

– R – English – Paralyzed from the chest down, U.S. Marine Ron Kovic returns home from Vietnam and finds renewed purpose protesting the war he once proudly fought. Brüno (2009) – R – English – Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat”) stars as Brüno, a gay Austrian fashionista who stirs up trouble among unsuspecting Americans in this boundary-pushing comedy.

– R – English – Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat”) stars as Brüno, a gay Austrian fashionista who stirs up trouble among unsuspecting Americans in this boundary-pushing comedy. Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) – R – English – A Texas congressman sets a series of events in motion when he conspires with a CIA operative to aid Afghan mujahideen rebels fighting the Soviets.

– R – English – A Texas congressman sets a series of events in motion when he conspires with a CIA operative to aid Afghan mujahideen rebels fighting the Soviets. Conan the Destroyer (1984) – PG – English – On a quest to retrieve a magical gem, brawny warrior Conan vanquishes mortal and supernatural foes with help from a small band of colorful characters.

– PG – English – On a quest to retrieve a magical gem, brawny warrior Conan vanquishes mortal and supernatural foes with help from a small band of colorful characters. Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) – PG – English – Awaiting their babysitter, little Conrad and Sally meet a talking cat who tries to flip their boredom into fun but leaves their home in shambles.

– PG – English – Awaiting their babysitter, little Conrad and Sally meet a talking cat who tries to flip their boredom into fun but leaves their home in shambles. Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012) – PG – English – A curious boy learns the truth about his town when he goes looking for the Once-ler, a mysterious hermit who knows what happened to all of the trees.

– PG – English – A curious boy learns the truth about his town when he goes looking for the Once-ler, a mysterious hermit who knows what happened to all of the trees. Friday Night Lights (2004) – PG-13 – English – This drama chronicles the efforts of Gary Gaines, the coach of a football team in small-town Texas, to propel his squad to the state championships.

– PG-13 – English – This drama chronicles the efforts of Gary Gaines, the coach of a football team in small-town Texas, to propel his squad to the state championships. Greenberg (2010) – R – English – At a crossroads in his life, Roger house-sits for his brother and forges an unlikely bond with his sibling’s assistant, Florence.

– R – English – At a crossroads in his life, Roger house-sits for his brother and forges an unlikely bond with his sibling’s assistant, Florence. Hotel Transylvania (2012) – PG – English – Hotel Transylvania owner Dracula pulls double duty as an overprotective dad when an unwelcome suitor shows interest in his teenage daughter.

– PG – English – Hotel Transylvania owner Dracula pulls double duty as an overprotective dad when an unwelcome suitor shows interest in his teenage daughter. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) – PG-13 – English – Ben bets his coworkers that he can make a woman fall in love with him in just 10 days. But along comes Andie, a writer with her own agenda.

– PG-13 – English – Ben bets his coworkers that he can make a woman fall in love with him in just 10 days. But along comes Andie, a writer with her own agenda. How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – PG – English – Shy teen Hiccup must prove to his father and his village that he can still be a viking warrior — even if he’d rather befriend a dragon than slay one.

– PG – English – Shy teen Hiccup must prove to his father and his village that he can still be a viking warrior — even if he’d rather befriend a dragon than slay one. I, Frankenstein (2014) – PG-13 – English – Two centuries after he was created, Dr. Frankenstein’s creature is still alive — and caught in the middle of a war between the gargoyles and the demons.

– PG-13 – English – Two centuries after he was created, Dr. Frankenstein’s creature is still alive — and caught in the middle of a war between the gargoyles and the demons. Inception (2010) – PG-13 – English – A troubled thief who extracts secrets from people’s dreams takes one last job: leading a dangerous mission to plant an idea in a target’s subconscious.

– PG-13 – English – A troubled thief who extracts secrets from people’s dreams takes one last job: leading a dangerous mission to plant an idea in a target’s subconscious. Inside Man (2006) – R – English – A detective matches wits with a thief who’s always one step ahead of the cops, and when a loose-cannon negotiator arrives, things spin out of control.

– R – English – A detective matches wits with a thief who’s always one step ahead of the cops, and when a loose-cannon negotiator arrives, things spin out of control. Inside Man: Most Wanted (2019) – R – English – A hotshot NYPD negotiator butts heads with the FBI and meets his match in a meticulous criminal mastermind as she attempts to rob the Federal Reserve.

– R – English – A hotshot NYPD negotiator butts heads with the FBI and meets his match in a meticulous criminal mastermind as she attempts to rob the Federal Reserve. Marnie (1964) – PG – English – Troubled serial thief Marnie is blackmailed into marrying her latest target in this Alfred Hitchcock classic starring Tippi Hedren and Sean Connery.

– PG – English – Troubled serial thief Marnie is blackmailed into marrying her latest target in this Alfred Hitchcock classic starring Tippi Hedren and Sean Connery. Matilda (1996) – PG – English – Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers — which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life.

– PG – English – Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers — which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life. Norm of the North (2016) – PG – English – When a greedy developer wants to build condos in the Arctic, polar bear Norm travels to New York City to find a way to save his peaceful homeland.

– PG – English – When a greedy developer wants to build condos in the Arctic, polar bear Norm travels to New York City to find a way to save his peaceful homeland. Not Another Teen Movie (2001) – R – English – On a bet, a gridiron hero at John Hughes High School sets out to turn a bespectacled artist into a prom queen in this outrageous parody.

– R – English – On a bet, a gridiron hero at John Hughes High School sets out to turn a bespectacled artist into a prom queen in this outrageous parody. Over the Hedge (2006) – PG – English – A clever raccoon leads a crew of forest creatures into the suburbs to find food — but the humans who live there aren’t having it. The battle is on!

– PG – English – A clever raccoon leads a crew of forest creatures into the suburbs to find food — but the humans who live there aren’t having it. The battle is on! Powerpuff Girls: ‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas (2003) – TV-Y – English – Princess’ naughty plot to trick Santa into granting her wish could ruin Christmas for kids everywhere! Can the Powerpuff Girls help fix things in time?

– TV-Y – English – Princess’ naughty plot to trick Santa into granting her wish could ruin Christmas for kids everywhere! Can the Powerpuff Girls help fix things in time? Psycho (1960) – R – English – In Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece of suspense, a young woman on the run with stolen cash checks into a creepy motel run by proprietor Norman Bates.

– R – English – In Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece of suspense, a young woman on the run with stolen cash checks into a creepy motel run by proprietor Norman Bates. Puss in Boots (2011) – PG – English – The fabled feline heads to the Land of Giants with friends Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws on a quest to nab its greatest treasure: the Golden Goose.

– PG – English – The fabled feline heads to the Land of Giants with friends Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws on a quest to nab its greatest treasure: the Golden Goose. Red Dragon (2002) – R – English – Former FBI agent Will Graham confronts an old nemesis, Hannibal Lecter, when he’s tasked to hunt down a grisly serial killer known as the Tooth Fairy.

– R – English – Former FBI agent Will Graham confronts an old nemesis, Hannibal Lecter, when he’s tasked to hunt down a grisly serial killer known as the Tooth Fairy. Safari (2022) – TV-PG – English – A shy, young dreamer escapes the confines of his rural home to join a fearless girl on an adventure through the Kenyan wilderness.

– TV-PG – English – A shy, young dreamer escapes the confines of his rural home to join a fearless girl on an adventure through the Kenyan wilderness. Shark Tale (2004) – PG – English – A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection.

– PG – English – A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection. Shrek Forever After (2010) – PG – English – The fourth chapter of this fairy-tale series finds Shrek feeling less like a monster and more like a man in the midst of a midlife crisis.

– PG – English – The fourth chapter of this fairy-tale series finds Shrek feeling less like a monster and more like a man in the midst of a midlife crisis. Smokey and the Bandit (1977) – PG – English – A race car driver tries to transport an illegal beer shipment from Texas to Atlanta in under 28 hours, picking up a reluctant bride-to-be on the way.

– PG – English – A race car driver tries to transport an illegal beer shipment from Texas to Atlanta in under 28 hours, picking up a reluctant bride-to-be on the way. Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) – PG – English – Bandit and his pals take on another high-octane mission when they try to transport an elephant to Texas with Sheriff Buford T. Justice in hot pursuit.

– PG – English – Bandit and his pals take on another high-octane mission when they try to transport an elephant to Texas with Sheriff Buford T. Justice in hot pursuit. The Benchwarmers (2006) – PG-13 – English – Humiliated as children on the baseball field, a trio of adult friends form a three-man team to take on the top Little League squads.

– PG-13 – English – Humiliated as children on the baseball field, a trio of adult friends form a three-man team to take on the top Little League squads. The Birds (1963) – PG-13 – English – In Alfred Hitchcock’s classic tale of feathered terror, a socialite’s visit to a coastal town coincides with sudden attacks by flocks of homicidal birds.

– PG-13 – English – In Alfred Hitchcock’s classic tale of feathered terror, a socialite’s visit to a coastal town coincides with sudden attacks by flocks of homicidal birds. The Bourne Identity (2002) – PG-13 – English – Wounded and suffering from amnesia, Jason Bourne starts to reconstruct his life but finds that many people he encounters want him dead.

– PG-13 – English – Wounded and suffering from amnesia, Jason Bourne starts to reconstruct his life but finds that many people he encounters want him dead. The Bourne Legacy (2012) – PG-13 – English – Following the Jason Bourne debacle, the CIA finds itself dealing with a familiar threat when another estranged operative surfaces.

– PG-13 – English – Following the Jason Bourne debacle, the CIA finds itself dealing with a familiar threat when another estranged operative surfaces. The Bourne Supremacy (2004) – PG-13 – English – Flushed from his refuge by an assassin, Jason Bourne finds himself thrust into secret alliances, setups and shootouts in this riveting sequel.

– PG-13 – English – Flushed from his refuge by an assassin, Jason Bourne finds himself thrust into secret alliances, setups and shootouts in this riveting sequel. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) – PG-13 – English – Relentlessly hunted by the CIA, renegade assassin Jason Bourne continues his international quest to piece together his past and learn his true identity.

– PG-13 – English – Relentlessly hunted by the CIA, renegade assassin Jason Bourne continues his international quest to piece together his past and learn his true identity. The Land Before Time (1988) – G – English – After a huge earthquake, a young dinosaur named Littlefoot finds himself lost and alone until he meets four friends in search of their families.

– G – English – After a huge earthquake, a young dinosaur named Littlefoot finds himself lost and alone until he meets four friends in search of their families. The Mauritanian (2021) – R – English – After years of confinement at Guantanamo Bay, Mohamedou Ould Slahi finds a powerful ally in defense attorney Nancy Hollander. Based on a true story.

– R – English – After years of confinement at Guantanamo Bay, Mohamedou Ould Slahi finds a powerful ally in defense attorney Nancy Hollander. Based on a true story. The Negotiator (1998) – R – English – The police try to arrest an expert hostage negotiator who insists he’s being framed for his partner’s murder in what he believes is a conspiracy.

– R – English – The police try to arrest an expert hostage negotiator who insists he’s being framed for his partner’s murder in what he believes is a conspiracy. The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!! (2008) – TV-Y7 – English – Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup and all the villains of Townsville get swept up in a competition to control a magic key that will let them rule the world.

– TV-Y7 – English – Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup and all the villains of Townsville get swept up in a competition to control a magic key that will let them rule the world. The Thing (2011) – R – English – After Norwegian scientists find an alien vessel frozen in Antarctica, blood flows across the icy landscape when the organism inside the ship awakens.

– R – English – After Norwegian scientists find an alien vessel frozen in Antarctica, blood flows across the icy landscape when the organism inside the ship awakens. This Christmas (2007) – PG-13 – English – Gathering to celebrate Christmas together for the first time in four years, the Whitfield clan uses the opportunity to air their true feelings.

– PG-13 – English – Gathering to celebrate Christmas together for the first time in four years, the Whitfield clan uses the opportunity to air their true feelings. Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (2008) – TV-Y – English – After Thomas and Percy get spooked by a suspicious rumbling, the engines set off to figure out the secrets of the old mine inside Lookout Mountain.

– TV-Y – English – After Thomas and Percy get spooked by a suspicious rumbling, the engines set off to figure out the secrets of the old mine inside Lookout Mountain. Tower Heist (2011) – PG-13 – English – When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice.

– PG-13 – English – When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice. Zombieland (2009) – R – English – Amid a zombie apocalypse, a cautious loner joins a Twinkie-obsessed daredevil and a cunning pair of sisters on a road trip from Texas to Los Angeles.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – A tenacious boy hijacks the World Beyblade Battle Association’s broadcast to challenge every Beyblader to battle him in the Dynamite Battle System.

– TV-Y – English – A tenacious boy hijacks the World Beyblade Battle Association’s broadcast to challenge every Beyblader to battle him in the Dynamite Battle System. Blippi (Season 2) – TV-Y – English – Fun and friendly Blippi takes preschoolers along on interactive and educational field trips, keeping them constantly curious about their world.

– TV-Y – English – Fun and friendly Blippi takes preschoolers along on interactive and educational field trips, keeping them constantly curious about their world. Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Heaven and Hell: Soul Exchange (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – When her soul is mysteriously switched with that of a psychopathic serial killer, an ambitious Tokyo detective watches her fate take a turn.

– TV-14 – Japanese – When her soul is mysteriously switched with that of a psychopathic serial killer, an ambitious Tokyo detective watches her fate take a turn. Hoarders (Season 12) – TV-14 – English – This reality series enters the worlds of compulsive hoarders, whose addiction to acquisition overwhelms not just their homes but also their lives.

– TV-14 – English – This reality series enters the worlds of compulsive hoarders, whose addiction to acquisition overwhelms not just their homes but also their lives. Invisible (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – A detective obsessed with justice receives a surprising offer of help from a mysterious figure in the criminal underworld known as “Invisible.”

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for April 1st, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Night Agent Murder Mystery 2 2 Love Is Blind Murder Mystery 3 Emergency: NYC I See You 4 Unstable Diary of a Mad Black Woman 5 Unseen Kill Boksoon 6 Shadow and Bone Minions: The Rise of Gru 7 You Sing 2 8 Biz Kimden Kaçıyorduk Anne? Dragged Across Concrete 9 Wellmania Luther: The Fallen Sun 10 Waco: American Apocalypse Trolls

What are you watching from Netflix’s new batch of movies and series added for April 1st? Let us know in the comments down below.