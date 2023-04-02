New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: March 2023

The new Netflix Original Hindi movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is lighting up Top 10 charts across the globe. Add that to a ton of newly added 2023 theatrical releases and some older Bollywood favorites featuring big stars, and there is a lot to get through this month. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in March 2023.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: March 2023

Iratta (2023)

Languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 110 Minutes

Director: Rohit M.G. Krishnan

Cast: Joju George, Anjali, Srindaa

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: March 2

Raised in a violent household and separated from each other at a young age, twin brothers Vinod and Pramod (both played by Joju George) both grew up to be cops. When Vinod dies under suspicious circumstances while on duty at his police station, Pramod investigates what happened to his estranged, troubled twin. Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions are available in the film’s audio menu.

Thalaikoothal (2023)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 140 Minutes

Director: Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan

Cast: Samuthirakani, Kathir, Vasundhara

Genre: Family Drama, Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: March 2

Thalaikoothal is a form of involuntary euthanasia practiced in parts of Tamil Nadu, despite being illegal. When Pazhani’s elderly father Muthu falls into a coma, the whole village encourages Pazhani to end the old man’s suffering via thalaikoothal. But how could Pazhani face his kind-hearted young daughter if he did, knowing that he had betrayed everything Muthu taught him about the sanctity of life?

Butta Bomma (2023)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 112 Minutes

Director: Shouree Chandrashekar T. Ramesh

Cast: Anikha Suresh, Surya Vashistta, Arjun Das

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: March 3

Butta Bomma is a Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam movie Kappela (also currently streaming on Netflix). A girl from a small town falls in love with a man who lives in the city after she calls his number by mistake. Things take a dangerous turn when she goes to visit him and notices a mysterious stranger following them.

Rekha (2023)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 121 Minutes

Director: Jithin Issac Thomas

Cast: Vincy Aloshious, Unni Lalu, Premalatha Thayineri

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: March 9

The innocence of young love takes a dark turn when flirtatious Arjun pressures naive Rekha to get physical. When Arjun disappears after a particularly tragic night, Rekha goes on the hunt for answers, teaching the men who stand in her way not to underestimate her strength.

Kuttey (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 108 Minutes

Director: Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma

Genre: Heist, Thriller | Added to Netflix: March 15

Rival factions try to rob the same armored truck as it makes its nightly rounds through communist rebel-occupied territory. The fine ensemble cast isn’t given a lot to work with in this hyper-violent feature debut from director Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who co-wrote the script with his father — lauded filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Raees (2017)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Rahul Dholakia

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: March 15

Shah Rukh Khan plays the title character in Raees, a rags-to-riches story about an impoverished young man who makes a violent play to become the biggest bootlegger in the dry state of Gujarat in the 1980s. This is Mahira Khan’s only Bollywood movie, completed just before the Hindi film industry succumbed to political pressure to ban Pakistani actors from performing in Indian movies and shows.

Student of the Year (2012)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: March 15

Filmmaker Karan Johar launched the careers of some of Bollywood’s biggest stars with 2012’s Student of the Year, a high school drama that’s right in the wheelhouse of fans of John Hughes’ 1980s filmography. Rich guy Rohan (Varun Dhawan) befriends poor scholarship student Abhi (Sidharth Malhotra) only to find the new kid angling for Rohan’s spot atop the social hierarchy at St. Theresa’s school and for the heart of Rohan’s wealthy girlfriend Shanaya (Alia Bhatt).

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 160 Minutes

Director: Ayan Mukherjee

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: March 15

The first half of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (“This Youth is Crazy“) is terrific, with gorgeous scenery and impressive dance numbers. Deepika Padukone plays Naina, an introverted pre-med student who takes risks and learns about herself while on a vacation with some high school friends. Unfortunately, Naina’s storyline gets sidelined in the second half in favor of Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), Naina’s immature boyfriend who finally decides not to be a jerk.

Vaathi (2023)

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, & Malayalam

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Venky Atluri

Cast: Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: March 16

Dhanush plays Bala, a math lecturer assigned to teach at a struggling public junior college in 1993, a time when the privatization of education was starving government institutions of both funds and students. Faced with mistrust from the local villagers, Bala makes it his mission to show the villagers the importance of education and give his students the best shot at success. Vaathi was filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. Every language version of the film has its own catalog entry, and the Telugu and Hindi-dubbed versions are listed under the title “Sir.”

Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket. (2023) N

Languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 77 Minutes

Director: Supriya Sobti Gupta

Genre: Sports Documentary | Added to Netflix: March 17

In 2000, members of the Indian national team were implicated in an international match-fixing controversy. Caught Out features interviews with the journalists who broke the story and looks at the star athletes embroiled in the scandal. Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed options are available in the audio menu.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023) N

Languages: Hindi, English, & more

Runtime: 110 Minutes

Director: Ajay Singh

Cast: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar

Genre: Heist, Thriller | Added to Netflix: March 24

Netflix India may have a real international hit on its hands with the Original heist movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. It debuted as the third most-watched non-English movie of the week globally, landing in the Top 10 in 45 different countries. In this high-concept thriller, a flight attendant and her boyfriend plan to steal diamonds mid-air, but their scheme turns into a fight for survival when the plane is hijacked. Dubbed versions in English, Tamil, Telugu, and more are available in the film’s audio menu.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 119 Minutes

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Alaya F, Karan Mehta, Vicky Kaushal

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: March 30

This unconventional romantic drama Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat follows two unrequited love stories taking place in parallel universes. Choked director Anurag Kashyap — who also wrote Almost Pyaar — uses his latest film to address the ways caste, social inequality, and intolerance affect romantic relationships.

Faraaz (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 111 Minutes

Director: Hansal Mehta

Cast: Zahaan Kapoor, Juhi Babbar, Aditya Rawal

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: March 30

Lauded director Hansal Mehta’s latest film recounts the tragic attack on Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh in July 2016. Faraaz dramatizes the hostage situation that ultimately left more than two dozen people dead at the hands of militants.

Amigos (2023)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 136 Minutes

Director: Rajendra Reddy

Cast: Nandamuri Kalyanram, Ashika Ranganath, Brahmaji

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: March 31

A man named Siddharth finds that he has not one but two doppelgängers. A fun meeting between the three lookalikes (all played by Nandamuri Kalyanram) takes a dangerous turn when one of them is revealed to be a wanted criminal.

New Indian Series on Netflix: March 2023

Rana Naidu (2023) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: March 9

Rana Naidu is an official remake of the American series Ray Donovan, which aired for seven seasons on Showtime. In the new Hindi series, Rana Daggubati plays the title character — a problem-fixer for the stars whose own personal life is in shambles. When his father (played by Daggubati’s real-life uncle, Venkatesh) is released from prison, it gives the chance for the two to mend their fractured relationship. English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions are available in the show’s audio menu.

Which of the newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!