‘The Perfect Couple’ Netflix Series: Cast Announced & What We Know So Far

As part of a very successful and lucrative deal with Netflix, 21 Laps Entertainment, the company behind such hit shows as Stranger Things and Shadow and Bone is developing a limited series based on author Elin Hilderbrand’s The Perfect Couple novel with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber set to star. Here’s what you need to know.

Jenna Lamia (Good Girls, Resident Alien) will serve as showrunner and executive producer of The Perfect Couple. The book author Elin Hilderbrand is also on board the project as executive producer.

Also executive producing are 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy (The Adam Project) and Josh Barry, as well as Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group (Netflix’s Wednesday Addams, Elvis).

Announced in March 2023 is the fact that Susanne Bier the Oscar® and Emmy® Award-winning director behind Birdbox and The Night Manager, will direct and executive produce all six episodes.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Perfect Couple:

What’s the plot of The Perfect Couple?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s The Perfect Couple will adapt Elin Hilderbrand’s best-selling 2018 book of the same name. Here’s the plot synopsis:

It’s Nantucket wedding season, also known as summer-the sight of a bride racing down Main Street is as common as the sun setting at Madaket Beach. The Otis-Winbury wedding promises to be an event to remember: the groom’s wealthy parents have spared no expense to host a lavish ceremony at their oceanfront estate. But it’s going to be memorable for all the wrong reasons after tragedy strikes: a body is discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony-and everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect. As Chief of Police Ed Kapenash interviews the bride, the groom, the groom’s famous mystery-novelist mother, and even a member of his own family, he discovers that every wedding is a minefield-and no couple is perfect.

Netflix has also provided an official synopsis for the new series:

“Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

Who is cast in The Perfect Couple?

In March 2023, Netflix officially unveiled the cast of the new upcoming limited series.

Here’s the full current list of who will star in the new Netflix series:

Nicole Kidman (A Family Affair, Being the Recardos) will play Greer Garrison Winbury, the Groom’s Mother.

(A Family Affair, Being the Recardos) will play Greer Garrison Winbury, the Groom’s Mother. Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, Asteroid City) will play Tag Winbury, the Groom’s Father.

(Ray Donovan, Asteroid City) will play Tag Winbury, the Groom’s Father. Eve Hewson (Flora and Son, Bad Sisters) will play Amelia Sacks, the Bride.

(Flora and Son, Bad Sisters) will play Amelia Sacks, the Bride. Billy Howle (Under the Banner of Heaven, The Serpent) will play Benji Winbury, the Groom.

(Under the Banner of Heaven, The Serpent) will play Benji Winbury, the Groom. Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Equalizer 3) will play Abby Winbury, the Sister-in-Law.

(Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Equalizer 3) will play Abby Winbury, the Sister-in-Law. Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Bold Type) will play Merritt Monaco, the Bride’s Best Friend.

(The White Lotus, The Bold Type) will play Merritt Monaco, the Bride’s Best Friend. Ishaan Khattar (Beyond The Clouds, A Suitable Boy) will play Shooter Dival, the Groom’s Best Friend.

(Beyond The Clouds, A Suitable Boy) will play Shooter Dival, the Groom’s Best Friend. Jack Reynor (Midsommar, The Peripheral) will play Thomas Winbury, the Groom’s Brother.

(Midsommar, The Peripheral) will play Thomas Winbury, the Groom’s Brother. Sam Nivola (Maestro, White Noise) will play Will Winbury, the Groom’s Brother.

(Maestro, White Noise) will play Will Winbury, the Groom’s Brother. Mia Isaac (Not Okay, Black Cake) will play Chloe Carter, the Chief of Police’s Daughter.

(Not Okay, Black Cake) will play Chloe Carter, the Chief of Police’s Daughter. Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex Girlfriend, The First Lady) will play Nikki Henry, the Detective.

(Crazy Ex Girlfriend, The First Lady) will play Nikki Henry, the Detective. Isabelle Adjani will recur as Isabel Nallet, the Family Friend.

What’s the production status of The Perfect Couple?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 16/01/2023)

Netflix’s The Perfect Couple is currently in pre-production, and some filming dates have been announced.

Currently, filming is confirmed to begin in early April 2023 and end in mid-June 2023. Filming will take place in Massachusetts, United States.

How many episodes will be in The Perfect Couple?

Netflix has confirmed that six one-hour episodes will be in The Perfect Couple limited series.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Perfect Couple?

We’d be lucky to see The Perfect Couple on Netflix before the end of 2023. An early 2024 release date is more realistic.

Will you be watching The Perfect Couple on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!