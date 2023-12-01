‘Meg 2: The Trench’ Coming to Netflix US in December 2023

Netflixers in the United States will get a double dose of mega-shark action in December 2023, with Meg 1 streaming as of December 1st and the surprise announcement today that Meg 2 will be coming on December 29th, 2023.

Once again starring Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor, he and an exploratory team head to the ocean’s depths for a mining operation only to unveil more underwater monsters ready to eat them.

Alongside Statham in this entry starred Wu Jing, Shuya Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Cliff Curtis.

Why is Meg 2: The Trench coming to Netflix so early? That’s unclear, but we have seen an influx of newer movies from Warner Bros. Discovery arriving on Netflix in the United States as of late.

In fact, over the past few months, we’ve seen much of the 2021 theatrical lineup from the distributor hitting the service, albeit non-exclusively (they still reside on Max). It’s why the likes of the DC movie collection Don’t Worry Darling, Godzilla entries, and Dune are all currently streaming.

It could be a separate deal Netflix has struck, given that the first The Meg movie landed on December 1st, 2023.

The release schedule thus far for Meg 2 has been relatively sped up compared to most releases from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Per Decider.com, we saw the movie hit theaters on August 4th and arrived quickly on PVOD three weeks later. It hit Max (previously HBO Max) at the end of September 2023.

We’ll soon be adding Meg 2: The Trench to our list of everything new on Netflix for December 2023, as it wasn’t part of the initial lineup.

Are you going to check out Meg 2: The Trench when it lands on Netflix US on December 29? Let us know in the comments.