What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: January 13th, 2023

Happy Friday and we hope you’ve got plenty of big weekend plans as the week draws to an end. If your plans include Netflix and you want to see what’s new, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got your roundup of everything new headed into the weekend and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Only one title is planned to release over the weekend, with that being the first weekly drop of the new Korean series Crash Course in Romance.

There are quite a few removals from Netflix planned over the next few days, so allow us to walk you through a few you should check out before they depart.

The Nickelodeon series Henry Danger

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

MindGamers (2017)

Hop (2011)

Jezebel (2019)

Legend (2015)

Steve Jobs (2015)

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for January 13th, 2023

Dog Gone (2023)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, Family

Director: Stephen Herek

Cast: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Rob Lowe, Susan Gallagher

Writer: Nick Santora, Pauls Toutonghi

Runtime: 95 min / 1h 35m

Rob Lowe stars in his first of two big projects for 2023 in the form of Dog Gone based on the true story that was later adapted into a book.

Separated on the Appalachian Trail, a man and his son begin searching for their beloved dog.

Early reviews aren’t particularly strong for the movie, with it carrying a 29% on RottenTomatoes at the time of writing.

Alyssa Christian for Next Best Picture concluded, “When it comes down to it, Dog Gone is an inspiring, uplifting story about people – from all over the world – who come together to reach a common goal: to find Gonker. Even if you can correctly guess what will transpire, it can elicit some tears.”

Break Point (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 5

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Sport

As you may have heard, Netflix is making a big push into sports, and one of the new docu-series that debuts today is Break Point, which looks into the world’s most talented tennis players swinging for greatness.

More episodes are on the way with part 2 of Break Point scheduled to hit Netflix in June 2023.

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Taylor James, Sam Corlett, Leo Suter

Writer: Jeb Stuart

Runtime: 57 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. 2 wins & 8 nominations total

Returning just under a year after season 1 premiered is Vikings: Valhalla, the historical drama that serves as a sequel series to MGM’s Vikings.

Per Netflix, “Season 2 finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.”

Don’t forget, more is on the way from Vikings: Valhalla with season 3 already filmed and ready to go. An exact release date has yet to be revealed.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 12th to 13th, 2023

4 New Movies Added

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After falling victim to a scam, a desperate man races the clock as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor.

– TV-MA – English – After falling victim to a scam, a desperate man races the clock as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor. Dog Gone (2023) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – When his beloved dog goes missing, a young man embarks on an incredible search with his parents to find him and give him life-saving medication.

– TV-PG – English – When his beloved dog goes missing, a young man embarks on an incredible search with his parents to find him and give him life-saving medication. Mister Mummy (2022) – TV-14 – Hindi – A grumpy teacher and his kind wife clash on the subject of kids, but a rare twist of fate leads them to connect in ways they never thought possible.

– TV-14 – Hindi – A grumpy teacher and his kind wife clash on the subject of kids, but a rare twist of fate leads them to connect in ways they never thought possible. The Wait (2021) – TV-PG – English – Faith becomes a beacon for people struggling with family, career ambition and romantic longing in this adaptation of Yewande Zaccheaus’ popular book.

7 New TV Series Added

Break Point (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Travel alongside some of the world’s most talented tennis players as they swing for greatness and Grand Slams through an action-packed season.

– TV-MA – English – Travel alongside some of the world’s most talented tennis players as they swing for greatness and Grand Slams through an action-packed season. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world!

– TV-Y7 – English – Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world! Scattered Barriers (Season 1) – TV-PG – Arabic – As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a taxi driver and his family face upheaval, unemployment and devastating personal tragedies.

– TV-PG – Arabic – As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a taxi driver and his family face upheaval, unemployment and devastating personal tragedies. Sky Rojo (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A fatal turn of events at a brothel sends three women haunted by their pasts on a wild run from their pimp and his henchmen.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A fatal turn of events at a brothel sends three women haunted by their pasts on a wild run from their pimp and his henchmen. The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof. Trial by Fire (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events.

– TV-MA – Hindi – After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events. Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In this sequel to “Vikings,” a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.

Netflix Top 10s for January 13th, 2023

Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker The Pale Blue Ey Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Transformers: Dark of the Moon Life Trolls Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Leap Year The Longest Yard Daddy Day Care

Most Popular Series on Netflix Today

Ginny & Georgia Vikings: Valhalla New Amsterdam The Walking Dead Wednesday The Circle Kaleidoscope Love Island USA Pressure Cooker Maddoff: Monster on Wall Street

Most Popular Kids Titles on Netflix Today

Trolls CoComelon Daddy Day Care Sing 2 Little Angel Bebefinn Sonic Prime Matilda Monsters vs. Aliens Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.