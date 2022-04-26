What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 26th, 2022

Happy Tuesday and welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix for the week where we’ve got four new releases to cover for those in the United States. We’ll also check in with what’s trending on the Netflix top 10s too.

Lots still to look forward to this week. The week concludes with the final season of Ozark which bows out after 37 episodes. We’re also due to get a slew of new movies on Sunday as part of the first of the month updates.

Today is your last chance to watch a few movies on Netflix including August: Osage County (2014) starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts and the 2018 movie Between Worlds.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 26th, 2022

Big Eyes (2014)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Amy Adams, Christoph Waltz, Danny Huston, Krysten Ritter, Jason Schwartzman, Terence Stamp, Jon Polito

Writer: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski

Runtime: 106 min

Awards: Nominated for 2 BAFTA 3 wins & 18 nominations total

While we’re still waiting for the Tim Burton Netflix project Wednesday set to arrive in the near future, we’ve got another one of his movies added to Netflix today.

Never seen the movie before? Here’s what you can expect:

“A shy artist struggles to step out of the shadow of her bombastic husband who passes off her exceptional work as his own.”

Big Eyes has been on Netflix before it’s worth noting. It’s last stint on the platform was between 2016 and 2018.

There are now three Tim Burton movies on Netflix in the US including Big Eyes.

David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Stand-up Special

Director: Ryan Polito

Cast: David Spade

Runtime: 66 min

David Spade has been in numerous Netflix Originals over the years but it’s hard to believe this will be his first time behind the mic in a stand-up special.

The new hour-long special sees Spade discussing the humiliations of doctor visits, lemur season in paradise, falling for clickbait, and talking about selfies.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Alessandro Carloni, Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Cast: Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman

Writer: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Ethan Reiff

Runtime: 95 min

Netflix has been a great place to be for Dreamworks movies as of late. We’ve seen a bunch of high-profile Dreamworks Animation movies on Netflix as of late including all of the Shrek movies which are dominating the top 10s right now (see below).

Here’s what you can expect from the third entry:

“While Po and his dad are visiting a secret panda village, an evil spirit threatens all of China, forcing Po to form an army out of the ragtag locals.”

The third movie comes just a couple months ahead of the new animated Kung Fu Panda series (called Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight) which is coming exclusively to Netflix this summer.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz

Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, Utkarshini Vashishtha

Runtime: 152 min

Finally, we’ve got another brand new Hindi movie on Netflix that scooped the international rights globally.

The movie is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by S. Hussain Zaidi, and is about the rise of a girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favor.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 26th, 2022