Cobra Kai Season 5 First Look Coming in May 2022

It’s only been a few months since Cobra Kai season 4 hit Netflix but news has been slowly coming out about the upcoming fifth season which has already finished filming. As part of Netflix’s Netflix Is A Joke festival taking place throughout May 2022 in Los Angeles, Cobra Kai will be participating and Netflix has now confirmed we’ll get the first look at season 5 throughout the planned panel.

In an email to those interested in the Netflix Is A Joke festival, they state:

“Netflix phenomenon Cobra Kai is coming to you LIVE for an unprecendeted, badass, one-night only celebration. Join Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Mary Mouser, and the cast and creators of Cobra Kai for a badass night featuring: Conversations with the cast, a sneak peek at S5, stunt, trivia, live musical performances and more!”

Among the other confirmed cast members set to appear live in the panel include:

Tanner Buchanan

Dallas Dupree Young

Martin Kove

Gianni DeCenzo

Vanessa Rubio

Griffin Santopietro

Josh Heald

Hayden Schlossberg

Bret Ernst

Dan Ahdoot

Jon Hurwitz

Courtney Henggeler

What exactly a sneak peek will look like is still anyone’s guess. First look images seem the most likely but given the show is currently deep in post-production it’s likely that enough footage could be assembled to provide us with a teaser trailer.

A release date announcement for Cobra Kai season 5 seems a bit premature but who knows.

As we covered in our Cobra Kai season 5 main preview, the event is due to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 5th, 2022. It’s part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival which mostly is about live stand-up comedians taking to various locations for one-night-only performances. It’s essentially trying to be the Edinburgh Fringe Festival but in Los Angeles.

Cobra Kai’s panel is one of three non-standup shows taking place with the other being a panel for Never Have I Ever on May 8th and An Evening with Phil Rosenthal on May 3rd. Together they are dubbed “Netflix Shows IRL”.

Tickets for the Cobra Kai evening are still available and if you want to attend, will run you between $59 and $200 per ticket.