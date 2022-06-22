What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 22nd, 2022

We’re midweek but Netflix has just dropped some absolute bangers onto the service. We’ve got nine new releases to cover for Netflix today including Illumination’s latest theatrical release and the new season of The Umbrella Academy. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending for June 22nd, 2022.

Despite having already released some big new titles this week, Netflix still has a few tricks up its sleeve as we hurtle towards the weekend. Coming to Netflix Friday is The Man From Toronto and the new Money Heist spin-off. In case you missed it, we covered 10 new releases yesterday.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix Today

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda

Writer: Steve Blackman, Jeremy Slater

Runtime: 60 min

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix today after nearly a two-year wait if you can believe it and it faces the challenge of toppling Stranger Things (for at least a few weeks anyway) but will it be able to do it.

Here’s what you can expect from the third season:

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.”

The Mist (2007)

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Frank Darabont

Cast: Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden

Writer: Frank Darabont, Stephen King

Runtime: 126 min

Joining the numerous Stephen King adaptations currently on Netflix today is the 2007 movie directed by Frank Darabont.

You may already be familiar with the story of The Mist by now but here’s what you can expect if you’re not:

“After a brutal storm pounds a small town, the residents discover a malevolent mist that hangs over their homes, killing anyone who remains outside.”

Sing 2 (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson

Writer: Garth Jennings

Runtime: 110 min

Coming to Netflix as part of an old deal with Illumination (which was re-upped and improved from 2022 onwards) sees the SVOD debut of Sing 2 on Netflix which only left cinemas in recent months.

A sequel to the 2016 movie, you’ll see all your favorite characters return and in this outing Buster Moon and his friends have to persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Today

5 New Movies Added Today

Bruna Louise: Demolition (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – After being in the dating game for a while, comedian Bruna Louise has mastered the art of terrible relationships — by turning them into hilarious jokes.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – After being in the dating game for a while, comedian Bruna Louise has mastered the art of terrible relationships — by turning them into hilarious jokes. La leyenda de la Nahuala (2007) – PG – Spanish – Leo, who lives in fear of La Nahuala, a witch from his brother Nando’s stories, must summon his courage when Nando himself falls under her curse.

– PG – Spanish – Leo, who lives in fear of La Nahuala, a witch from his brother Nando’s stories, must summon his courage when Nando himself falls under her curse. Love & Gelato (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – To fulfill her mother’s final wish, Lina spends the summer before college in Rome, where she discovers romance, adventure — and a passion for gelato.

– TV-14 – English – To fulfill her mother’s final wish, Lina spends the summer before college in Rome, where she discovers romance, adventure — and a passion for gelato. Sing 2 (2021) – PG – English – Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show.

– PG – English – Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show. The Mist (2007) – R – English – After a brutal storm pounds a small town, the residents discover a malevolent mist that hangs over their homes, killing anyone who remains outside.

4 New TV Series Added Today

ONE PIECE (3 New Seasons) – TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates. Snowflake Mountain (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Hopelessly entitled or simply in need of tough love? Ten spoiled young adults experience nature without a parental safety net in this reality series.

– TV-MA – English – Hopelessly entitled or simply in need of tough love? Ten spoiled young adults experience nature without a parental safety net in this reality series. The Hidden Lives of Pets (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Bow wows and purr-fect pets! Meet amazing creatures from around the world and dig into the latest science on our animal friends’ senses and skills.

– TV-G – English – Bow wows and purr-fect pets! Meet amazing creatures from around the world and dig into the latest science on our animal friends’ senses and skills. The Umbrella Academy (Season 3 ) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets — and a looming threat to humanity.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 22nd, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Stranger Things Spiderhead 2 All American It 3 God’s Favorite Idiot Hustle 4 Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness 5 Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Speed Kills 6 You Don’t Know Me Halftime 7 Peaky Blinders The Amazing Spider-Man 8 Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey Collision 9 First Kill Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol 10 The Lincoln Lawyer Titanic

What will you be checking out on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.