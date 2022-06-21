What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 21st, 2022

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix for the week where we’ve got a slew of Nickelodeon classics and some other surprises dropping onto Netflix. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for June 21st and what’s currently trending in the top 10 movie and TV charts.

Still to come to Netflix this week includes the new Korean spin-off of Money Heist, The Man From Toronto starring Kevin, and Sing 2. Of course, we’ll also see The Umbrella Academy season 3 drop tomorrow too!

Today is your last chance to watch the 2019 movie, Triple Threat on Netflix before it leaves. Later in the week, we’ll see the departure of Brad Pitt’s Killing Them Softly, Ride Like a Girl, and the series, Scare Tactics.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 21st

The UnXplained (Season 1 – 16 Episodes)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: William Shatner, Michio Kaku, Jonathan Young

Best known for exploring the unknown in Star Trek, William Shatner applies his same expertise in this History Channel series called The UnXplained which arrives on Netflix out of the blue today.

Akin to Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, you’ll see Shatner looking into UFOs, ancient ruins, Earth’s oceans, mysterious tombs and superhumans!

Nickelodeon Collection

We’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is that a slew of classic live-action Nickelodeon titles has been licensed to Netflix for at least two years today. The bad news is that, like other Nickelodeon titles on Netflix, they’re not available on Netflix in full meaning if you want complete start-to-finish binges, you’ll need to jump over to Paramount+.

Here’s what was added today:

All That (Seasons 2-3)

Kenan and Kel (Seasons 1-2)

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (Seasons 1-2)

Zoey 101 (Seasons 1-2)

Philomena (2013)

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama

Director: Stephen Frears

Cast: Judi Dench, Steve Coogan, Sophie Kennedy Clark

Writer: Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope, Martin Sixsmith

Runtime: 98 min

Yesterday we see the return of the biopic starring British duo Judi Dench and Steve Coogan.

Nominated for four Oscars the movie comes and goes from Netflix quite often but we always give it a recommendation whenever it returns because of how good it is.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to give the movie a go:

“A kind-hearted Irishwoman teams with an acerbic journalist to find the son she was forced to give up for adoption 50 years ago.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 21st, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

Azali (2018) – TV-14 – English – Sent away to evade an arranged marriage, a 14-year-old begins a harrowing journey of sex work and poverty in the slums of Accra.

– TV-14 – English – Sent away to evade an arranged marriage, a 14-year-old begins a harrowing journey of sex work and poverty in the slums of Accra. Doom of Love (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Turkish – After his ad agency goes bankrupt, an indebted F?rat falls for a singer at a yoga retreat and joins her on a journey of self-realization.

– TV-14 – Turkish – After his ad agency goes bankrupt, an indebted F?rat falls for a singer at a yoga retreat and joins her on a journey of self-realization. Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedian Joel Kim Booster riffs on leaked selfies, dining at P.F. Chang’s, keeping secrets and why cats are better than dogs as he hits the stage in LA.

– TV-MA – English – Comedian Joel Kim Booster riffs on leaked selfies, dining at P.F. Chang’s, keeping secrets and why cats are better than dogs as he hits the stage in LA. Philomena (2013) – PG-13 – English

6 New TV Series Added Today

All That (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y7 – English – A cast of multi-talented kids feature in hilariously wacky skits like Good Burger and Ask Ashley in this sketch comedy series.

– TV-Y7 – English – A cast of multi-talented kids feature in hilariously wacky skits like Good Burger and Ask Ashley in this sketch comedy series. Kenan and Kel (Seasons 1-2) – TV-G – English – Aw, here it goes! Best friends Kenan and Kel always end up in wacky situations together — but in their case, two heads may not be better than one.

– TV-G – English – Aw, here it goes! Best friends Kenan and Kel always end up in wacky situations together — but in their case, two heads may not be better than one. Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (Seasons 1-2) – TV-G – English – Middle schooler Ned Bigby assembles a survival guide for kids just like him to prepare them for the ups and downs of adolescence.

– TV-G – English – Middle schooler Ned Bigby assembles a survival guide for kids just like him to prepare them for the ups and downs of adolescence. The Future Of (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – With the help of industry experts, this innovative docuseries examines new and emerging technological trends to imagine revolutionary possibilities.

– TV-14 – English – With the help of industry experts, this innovative docuseries examines new and emerging technological trends to imagine revolutionary possibilities. The UnXplained (Season 1 – 16 Episodes) – TV-14 – English – This non-fiction series journeys through the strange and mysterious phenomena that have mystified humanity for centuries.

– TV-14 – English – This non-fiction series journeys through the strange and mysterious phenomena that have mystified humanity for centuries. Zoey 101 (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y7 – English – An outgoing teen, her brainy younger brother and their fun friends navigate life at a prestigious Southern California boarding school.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 21st

Let’s check in with the top 10s with Spiderhead and Stranger Things both retaining their top spots right the way through the weekend.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Stranger Things Spiderhead 2 All American It 3 God’s Favorite Idiot Hustle 4 Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness 5 Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Speed Kills 6 You Don’t Know Me Halftime 7 Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey Collision 8 Peaky Blinders The Amazing Spider-Man 9 First Kill Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol 10 The Lincoln Lawyer Titanic

