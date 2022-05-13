What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 13th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your second (and maybe last?) daily rundown on what’s new on Netflix for this week. We’ll be covering the six new movies and shows that have just touched down on the service. Here are your new Netflix releases and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Missed any of this week’s earlier releases? We covered all 10 new movies and shows on Wednesday which was headed up by the release of Operation Mincemeat. As always, you can find the full list of new releases on Netflix here.

Two titles are scheduled to hit Netflix over the weekend. Borrego is hitting the service tomorrow and the fourth season of PJ Masks arrives on Sunday.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 13th, 2022

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, Christopher Gorham

Writer: Ted Humphrey, David E. Kelley

Runtime: 49 mins

We’ve seen the phrase “blue sky shows” talked about a lot over the past week and The Lincoln Lawyer certainly fits that bill.

The new series adapts the Michael Connelly novel which sees a high-profile lawyer going about his business in his classic Lincoln.

Of course, we’ve seen The Lincoln Lawyer adapted before in the form of the 2013 Lionsgate movie but this all-new spin has plenty to offer.

Senior Year (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Alex Hardcastle

Cast: Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley, Alicia Silverstone

Writer: Brandon Scott Jones, Andrew Knauer, Arthur Pielli

Runtime: 111 min

Acquired from Paramount Pictures, this new movie is headlined by Rebel Wilson and is technically her first major Netflix Original project (if you exclude Isn’t It Romantic which was carried by Netflix in select regions).

Reviews haven’t been particularly strong for the new Rebel Wilson movie (its 2 am embargo time this morning was a strong indicator that was going to be the case) with it currently carrying a 40 on Metacritic and 5.3/10. It has a pretty decent soundtrack, though.

New Heights (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Benito Bause, Roeland Wiesnekker, Rachel Braunschweig

Writer: Marianne Wendt

Runtime: 47 mins

Awards: 2 wins

Finally, we round out our top picks today with a new Swiss series that goes by the name of New Heights on Netflix but Neumatt in its home region.

Created by Marianne Wendt, here’s what you can expect from the Swiss-German production that Netflix has exclusive distribution on:

“When business consultant Michi Wyss inherits his late father’s troubled farm he must confront his rural past — and his family’s future.”

It first aired on SRF in Switzerland last year and received positive reviews from critics. It holds a 7.4 on IMDb.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 13th, 2022

2 New Movies Added Today

Bigger Than Africa (2018) – TV-PG – English – This documentary follows the trans-Atlantic slave trade route from West Africa to the US, Brazil and the Caribbean in an exploration of Yoruba culture.

– TV-PG – English – This documentary follows the trans-Atlantic slave trade route from West Africa to the US, Brazil and the Caribbean in an exploration of Yoruba culture. Senior Year (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she’s 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Bling Empire (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Follow LA’s wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama in this reality series.

– TV-MA – English – Follow LA’s wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama in this reality series. New Heights (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swiss German – When business consultant Michi Wyss inherits his late father’s troubled farm he must confront his rural past — and his family’s future.

– TV-MA – Swiss German – When business consultant Michi Wyss inherits his late father’s troubled farm he must confront his rural past — and his family’s future. The Life and Movies of Er?an Kuneri (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – Reexamining his own legacy, a renowned figure in erotic cinema decides to branch out and make movies in other genres, from sci-fi to medieval action.

– TV-MA – Turkish – Reexamining his own legacy, a renowned figure in erotic cinema decides to branch out and make movies in other genres, from sci-fi to medieval action. The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case.

Netflix Top 10s for May 13th, 2022

Looking at the top 10s reveals that Ozark continues to dominate the TV series list with new shows like Outlander and Workin’ Moms failing to top it – can The Lincoln Lawyer manage to top it this week? We’ll have to wait and see.

On the movie side, the documentary movie Our Father continues to hold off the new WW2 movie Operation Mincemeat.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Ozark The Circle Workin’ Moms Welcome to Eden Grace and Frankie Outlander CoComelon Bridgerton Selling Sunset Savage Beauty

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix US

Our Father Operation Mincemeat Den of Thieves U.S. Marshals Marmaduke Happy Gilmore Forgetting Sarah Marshall 42 Forrest Gump The Takedown

Top 10 Kids Titles on Netflix US

CoComelon Marmaduke Wild Babies Kung Fu Panda 3 Fairly Odd Parents! The Cat in the Hat Corpse Bride The Creature Cases Shrek Forever After Octonauts: Above & Beyond

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend?