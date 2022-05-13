Senior Year Netflix Soundtrack: List of Every Song Featured

Rebel Wilson’s first global Netflix Original movie has just touched down on Netflix. The new film sees the actress play a cheerleader who wakes up 20 years after falling into a coma and getting to deliver her school years. The show features some huge bangers in the music department so let’s walk you through every song featured throughout Netflix’s Senior Year.
Released on Netflix on May 13th, 2022, the comedy picked up by Netflix from Paramount Pictures is one of Netflix’s many high-profile movie releases of 2022.
Jermaine Stegall serves as the composer for the Netflix comedy and has previously worked on Amazon Prime’s Coming 2 America and Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles 1 and 2.
There were some original songs written for the movie including the song “Consent” which was written by Rebel Wilson and fellow actor Aakomon Jones. That song was performed by the cast.
Full Song List for Senior Year on Netflix
Let’s now take you through the complete song list for the movie:
- The Bad Touch – The Bloodhound Gang
- Only You (And You Alone) – The Platters
- Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavgne
- Candy – Mandy Moore
- She’s So High – Tal Bachman
- Hot in Here – Nelly
- Come on Over (All I Want Is You) – Christina Aguilera
- We Are The Bull Dogs – Performed by Cast of Senior Year
- A Moment Like This – Kelly Clarkson
- Come Get a Hummer From Balbo
- Remember the Name – Fort Minor featuring Styles of Beyond
- Fallin – Joshua Radin
- Girls Stars – Jok a Face
- Aeroplane – Stella Project featuring Casey Carlson
- U Drive Me Crazy (The Stop Remix!) – Britney Spears
- Fast (Motion) – Saweetie
- Strike It Up – Black Box
- Launch Scene from the Motion Picture Deep Impact – James Horner
- Man! I Feel Like a Woman – Shania Twain
- Summer Love – Jonathan Sharp
- We Don’t Stop – David Veith
- It’s My Time – Randall Cooke and Mia Bojanic
- The Power of Love – Jennifer Rush
- Body Rock – Regulus Red
- Satisfy My Love – Nicholas Pesci
- Bossed Up – KC Carter
- Ridin’ the Wave
- Winter – Joshua Radin
- Drive – Leslie Hayes McCann
- C’est La Vie – B*Witched
- Grow As We Go – Ben Platt
- So Strong – Olivier Bibeau
- Outta Patience
If you’re looking for more music like the songs featured on Senior Year, Tribe Music Group has put together a Spotify playlist for the movie:
