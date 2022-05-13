Senior Year Netflix Soundtrack: List of Every Song Featured

Rebel Wilson’s first global Netflix Original movie has just touched down on Netflix. The new film sees the actress play a cheerleader who wakes up 20 years after falling into a coma and getting to deliver her school years. The show features some huge bangers in the music department so let’s walk you through every song featured throughout Netflix’s Senior Year.

Released on Netflix on May 13th, 2022, the comedy picked up by Netflix from Paramount Pictures is one of Netflix’s many high-profile movie releases of 2022.

Jermaine Stegall serves as the composer for the Netflix comedy and has previously worked on Amazon Prime’s Coming 2 America and Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles 1 and 2.

There were some original songs written for the movie including the song “Consent” which was written by Rebel Wilson and fellow actor Aakomon Jones. That song was performed by the cast.

Full Song List for Senior Year on Netflix

Let’s now take you through the complete song list for the movie:

The Bad Touch – The Bloodhound Gang

Only You (And You Alone) – The Platters

Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavgne

Candy – Mandy Moore

She’s So High – Tal Bachman

Hot in Here – Nelly

Come on Over (All I Want Is You) – Christina Aguilera

We Are The Bull Dogs – Performed by Cast of Senior Year

A Moment Like This – Kelly Clarkson

Come Get a Hummer From Balbo

Remember the Name – Fort Minor featuring Styles of Beyond

Fallin – Joshua Radin

Girls Stars – Jok a Face

Aeroplane – Stella Project featuring Casey Carlson

U Drive Me Crazy (The Stop Remix!) – Britney Spears

Fast (Motion) – Saweetie

Strike It Up – Black Box

Launch Scene from the Motion Picture Deep Impact – James Horner

Man! I Feel Like a Woman – Shania Twain

Summer Love – Jonathan Sharp

We Don’t Stop – David Veith

It’s My Time – Randall Cooke and Mia Bojanic

The Power of Love – Jennifer Rush

Body Rock – Regulus Red

Satisfy My Love – Nicholas Pesci

Bossed Up – KC Carter

Ridin’ the Wave

Winter – Joshua Radin

Drive – Leslie Hayes McCann

C’est La Vie – B*Witched

Grow As We Go – Ben Platt

So Strong – Olivier Bibeau

Outta Patience

If you’re looking for more music like the songs featured on Senior Year, Tribe Music Group has put together a Spotify playlist for the movie: