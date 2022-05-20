What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 20th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to a packed edition of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got 10 new releases to cover that take us into the weekend. We’ve got the exclusive release of a new Jackass movie and plenty of other treats too. We’ll also see what’s currently trending in the Netflix top 10s for May 20th too.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 20th

Jackass 4.5 (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Stunt

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña

Runtime: 90 mins

Featuring all-new footage, Jackass 4.5 is in addition to Jackass Forever which hit cinemas earlier this year. While you’ll find Jackass Forever streaming exclusively on Paramount+, this new iteration of the show lands exclusively on Netflix globally today.

If you’re not familiar with Jackass by now, where have you been? It features some loveable misfits daring to do the most insane shit you’ve ever seen.

Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Here’s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix… This is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnk — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2022

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 3)

Genre: Animation, Short, Action

Cast: Scott Whyte, Nolan North, Steven Pacey

Writer: Tim Miller

Runtime: 15 min

Awards: Won 11 Primetime Emmys. 16 wins & 14 nominations total

One of our all-time favorite Netflix Originals returns today with 9 brand new episodes from some of the most talented animation studios in the world.

Each episode of the anthology series starts up with a new art style, concept, and theme and proceeds to tell a story that’ll likely leave you with lots of questions despite their short runtimes.

Rosario Tijeras (Season 3)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Bárbara de Regil, Sebastian Martínez, Harold Azuara

Runtime: 43 min

Rosario Tijeras was originally scheduled to leave Netflix US today which would’ve meant the lost of 127 episodes but instead, we got got a renewal plus the third season added too!

That brings the total episode count of this Latin American crime soap to 197 episodes in total meaning that if you’re looking for a long binge, you’ve found it.

Never looked into the series before? Here’s what you can expect:

“Worlds collide when a vengeance-obsessed young woman from the other side of the tracks captures the attention of two well-off friends.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 20th, 2022

5 New Movies Added Today

Ayinla (2021) – TV-PG – Yoruba – This musical film follows the life of popular Yoruba Apala musician Ayinla Omuwura, from his rise to fame and relationships to his untimely death.

– TV-PG – Yoruba – This musical film follows the life of popular Yoruba Apala musician Ayinla Omuwura, from his rise to fame and relationships to his untimely death. Ben Is Back (2018) – R – English – A mother is overjoyed when her troubled son returns home for Christmas, but his battle with addiction soon leads to trouble for the entire family.

– R – English – A mother is overjoyed when her troubled son returns home for Christmas, but his battle with addiction soon leads to trouble for the entire family. F*ck Love Too (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – In this romantic comedy, several friends, each dealing with unhappy love lives, turn to each other for help — but not always with the best results.

– TV-MA – Dutch – In this romantic comedy, several friends, each dealing with unhappy love lives, turn to each other for help — but not always with the best results. Jackass 4.5 (2022) – TV-MA – English – Through outrageous, never-before-seen footage, witness the making of the Jackass crew’s last go at wild stunts.

– TV-MA – English – Through outrageous, never-before-seen footage, witness the making of the Jackass crew’s last go at wild stunts. RRR (2022) – TV-MA – Hindi – A fearless warrior on a perilous mission comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in this epic saga set in pre-independent India.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Terrifying creatures, wicked surprises and dark comedy converge in this NSFW anthology of animated stories presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

– TV-MA – English – Terrifying creatures, wicked surprises and dark comedy converge in this NSFW anthology of animated stories presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – TV legend David Letterman teams up with fascinating global figures for in-depth interviews. This season features Ryan Reynolds, Billie Eilish, Will Smith, Cardi B, and Kevin Durrant.

– TV-MA – English – TV legend David Letterman teams up with fascinating global figures for in-depth interviews. This season features Ryan Reynolds, Billie Eilish, Will Smith, Cardi B, and Kevin Durrant. Rosario Tijeras (Season 3) – TV-MA – Spanish – Worlds collide when a vengeance-obsessed young woman from the other side of the tracks captures the attention of two well-off friends.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Worlds collide when a vengeance-obsessed young woman from the other side of the tracks captures the attention of two well-off friends. The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew – In 1919 Jerusalem, housecleaner Rosa weds a shopkeeper who loves another woman, a choice that impacts her dynamic with eldest daughter Luna for decades.

– TV-MA – Hebrew – In 1919 Jerusalem, housecleaner Rosa weds a shopkeeper who loves another woman, a choice that impacts her dynamic with eldest daughter Luna for decades. Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 20th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Lincoln Lawyer Senior Year 2 Ozark A Perfect Pairing 3 The Circle Our Father 4 Who Killed Sara? Borrego 5 Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Operation Mincemeat 6 Bling Empire Marmaduke 7 Love on the Spectrum U.S. Den of Thieves 8 Workin’ Moms Forrest Gump 9 Katt Williams: World War III Happy Gilmore 10 Outlander Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

