‘Love, Death and Robots’ Volume 3: Coming to Netflix in May 2022

After two incredible volumes of whirlwind animation from the teams behind Love, Death & Robots, a third volume is on the way to Netflix in May 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about the third volume of Love, Death & Robots.

The experimental animated series comes from executive producer David Fincher, Tim Miller, and more recently, Jennifer Yuh. The series is one of the most unique and experimental shows on Netflix (which has gotten Netflix into trouble) telling short stories in various styles of animation.

volume 1 arrived on Netflix in March 2019 with 18 episodes with volume 2 arriving in mid-May 2021 with a shorter 8-episode volume.

Alongside the volume 2 trailer, Netflix announced that work was already ongoing for a volume 3 that’s due to release in 2022. Thanks to the release of the teaser trailer we now have confirmation that volume 3 of Love, Death & Robots is coming to Netflix on Friday, May 20th, 2022.

It’s been confirmed ahead of time that the third volume will arrive with 8 episodes.

There’s still currently no mention of what studios are working on volume 3 of Love, Death & Robots. You can probably bet that Blur Studio who has served as the principal studio will be returning. They produced three of the eight episodes in volume 2.

New Images for Love, Death & Robots volume 3







What to expect from volume 3 of Love, Death and Robots

Naturally, there are some assumptions we can make about volume 3.

Firstly, we can tell you that you should go in expecting the unexpected. Every episode thus far has delivered a wide range of stories and themes with volue 2 particularly delivering some more philosophical entries.

Speaking to IGN, Tim Miller said that there’s still plenty of room to innovate saying “There’s some interesting things that we can do that aren’t so narrative driven that I would love to do, but I also don’t want to lose our focus on the narrative if we do that.”

Tim Miller, Jennifer Yuh, David Fincher and Jermon Denjean spoke at the Annecy Film Festival in June 2021 talking about the processes that went into creating volume 2 of the show.

Tim Millar also teased volume 3 there saying: “We’ve got volume 3 coming out, very soon” adding “I could not be more excited about the stories we have there. There’s some big surprises for everybody. One of which you already know which is another installment of those three crazy robots.”

Miller confirms that John Scalzi will be involved in the second episode. It’s unclear whether Philipp Gelatt will also return to write. This also implies that Josh Brener, Gary Anthony Williams and Chris Parnell will return to voice K-VRC, XBOT 4000 and The Cat.

Will there be a volume 4 of Love, Death and Robots?

The show has not been renewed beyond volume 3 officially just yet. After that releases in 2022, Miller has stated that there’s plenty of stories to continue the show.

In that earlier mentioned IGN interview, Miller said that they “have enough stories and ideas to get started on a fourth volume” adding “we can get even better stories and give people more of what they want is a huge, run ride,”.

Need more Love, Death & Robots? Check out this excellent AMA hosted on RPAN on Reddit with Tim Miller and Jennifer Yuh Nelson. An art book for the show is also due out soon. We couldn’t find where the book is going to be sold just yet although it could be on Netflix’s new shop. We’ll keep you posted.

