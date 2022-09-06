What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 6th, 2022

Happy Tuesday and we hope you had a great Labor Day Weekend. Netflix has kickstarted the week 10 new movies and shows plus close to 30 re-additions of various Indian movies from over the past few decades. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for September 6th, 2022.

Still to come to Netflix this week is End of the Road, the new Queen Latifah Netflix movie and the latest season of Cobra Kai.

On the removals side, you have just a couple of days left to watch Show Dogs (2018) and towards the end of the week, we’ll see the removal of Nightcrawler, Dunkirk, and How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for September 6th, 2022

Bee and PuppyCat (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Short, Action

Cast: Allyn Rachel, Kent Osborne, Alexander James Rodriguez, Ashly Burch

Writer: Natasha Allegri

Runtime: 16 episodes – 28 mins

Making the jump over from YouTube to Netflix today is the second season of Bee and Puppycat (or as Netflix labels it, season 1) the animated series from Natasha Allegri.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency.”

Watching the first season on YouTube isn’t necessary, given that the first season has essentially been remade here.

Call the Midwife (Season 11)

Genre: Drama, History

Cast: Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main, Jenny Agutter

Writer: Heidi Thomas

Runtime: 60 min

The BBC series Call the Midwife is one the few that continues to make its way over to Netflix in the United States. While we have seen some BBC licenses to the streamer in the US, their output predominantly heads to rivals like HBO Max and Hulu.

Call the Midwife, on the air since 2012, returned for its 11th season on TV earlier this year and now jumps onto Netflix.

The period drama, based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, are about midwives and their work lives in the thick of it.

Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Young Woo Chu, Na Chul, Kim Ji-Won

Netflix is currently getting a slew of new Korean dramas being added weekly with the fall season now upon us and one of them is Once Upon a Small Town.

Here’s what you can expect if you begin watching the weekly series starting yesterday:

“Against his wishes a veterinarian from the big city relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 6th, 2022

6 New Movies Added Today

Diorama (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas.

– TV-MA – Swedish – As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas. Get Smart With Money (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals.

– TV-PG – English – Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals. Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special. Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022) – TV-14 – English – Sheng Wang delivers a laid-back set on juicing, mammograms, how snoring is an evolutionary mistake and the existential angst of buying pants from Costco.

– TV-14 – English – Sheng Wang delivers a laid-back set on juicing, mammograms, how snoring is an evolutionary mistake and the existential angst of buying pants from Costco. Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – The Australia II yacht crew looks back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic victory at the 1983 America’s Cup.

– TV-MA – English – The Australia II yacht crew looks back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic victory at the 1983 America’s Cup. Vampire Academy (2014) – PG-13 – English – A half-human, half-vampire teen must prepare for class and her destiny as the protector of mortal vampires against their vicious immortal counterparts.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Bee and PuppyCat (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Call the Midwife (Season 11) – TV-PG – English – In impoverished East London in the ’50s and ’60s, a group of midwives — some of whom are also nuns — find joy and heartbreak in and outside their work.

– TV-PG – English – In impoverished East London in the ’50s and ’60s, a group of midwives — some of whom are also nuns — find joy and heartbreak in and outside their work. CoComelon (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!

– TV-PG – English – Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family! Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

New Indian Movies Added to Netflix for September 6th

Aakhri Adaalat (1988)

Aashik Awara (1993)

Asoka (2001)

Chaahat (1996)

Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)

Chamatkar (1992)

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Dilwale (2015)

Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)

Elaan (1994)

English Babu Desi Mem (1996)

Happy New Year (2014)

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Khoon Khoon (1973)

Lal Patthar (1971)

Manoranjan (1974)

Maya Memsaab (1993)

Mujrim (1989)

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)

One 2 Ka 4 (2001)

Prince (1969)

Professor (1962)

Qila (1998)

Ram-Jaane (1995)

Salaakhen (1998)

Sohni Mahiwal (1985)

Yaar Gaddar (1994)

Netflix Top 10s for September 6th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Devil in Ohio Me Time Sing 2 2 Echoes Love in the Villa Despicable Me 2 3 Partner Track This Is 40 CoComelon 4 I Am a Killer I Came By Despicable Me 5 The Sandman Collateral Junior Baking Show 6 Stranger Things Snow White & the Huntsman The Cuphead Show! 7 High Heat The Poison Rose Barbie: Mermaid Power 8 Buy My House Sing 2 Instant Dream Home 9 Dated and Related Loving Adults The Sea Beast 10 I Survived a Crime Scarface Henry Danger

What are y ou watching on Netflix at the moment? Let us know in the comments.