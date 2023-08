As we’re halfway through the third quarter of 2023, we can already begin to look ahead at the anime coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond. There’s already an intriguing lineup of new titles that we’re sure subscribers will be excited to watch.

Want to see what’s still set to arrive on Netflix in 2023? We just updated our anime preview for all the confirmed anime set to arrive throughout the latter months of the year here.

Please note: This list is not concrete and makes various assumptions about release dates. Some titles could still release in 2023. This is a work-in-progress preview and will be constantly updated over time to reflect new titles.

N = Netflix Original

Anime Confirmed for Netflix in 2024

Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Trigger

Netflix Release Date: January 2024

From the studio that brought Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Little Witch Academia to life, a brand new and exciting anime, Delicious in Dungeon, will greet subscribers in the new year.

The knight Laios sets out with a skilled party to claim the treasure of a lost kingdom buried deep beneath the graveyard of a small village. Unfortunately, they were bested by a Flame Dragon, who ate Laios’s little sister, Farin. Although the party managed to teleport out of the dungeon, they left their equipment behind and were penniless. Demoralized, the party broke up. Now Laios must tackle the dungeon again, and with only one month to save Farin before she is digested.

Beastars (Season 4) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 4

Studio: Orange

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The long-anticipated final season of Beastars is coming in 2024!

Moonrise (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Wit Studio

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Hiromu Arakawa, the creator of Full Metal Alchemist is the character designer behind Netflix’s exciting upcoming sci-fi anime Moonrise.

Year TS 2XXX AD. Humanity has formed a “relaxed world government.” Everything was entrusted to the international AI network Sapientia, and people lived according to their rational judgment… However, Sapientia’s “moon reclamation project” created a schism between the Earth—which maintains peace by sending pollutants and criminals to the moon—and the moon, which is forced to live in poverty, becoming a source of fire for the War of Independence.

Netflix Anime Coming Soon Date TBD

Beat & Motion (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Thanks to a competition put on by Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Naoki Fujita, the winner, has been rewarded for winning the competition with an anime adaptation of his manga Beat & Motion.

Devil May Cry (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8 | Seasons: 1

Studio: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Capcom is once again trusting Netflix with the distribution of an anime series adapted from one its beloved video game franchises. Jam-packed full of action, a new adaptation of Devil May Cry should look absolutely incredible.

Lady Napoleon (Season 1) N

Episodes: 13 | Seasons: 1

Studio: Zero-G

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Shin Kibayashi of Bloody Manga is helming a brand new and original anime series for Netflix. The story of Lady Napoleon is as follows:

The story follows Sophie, a descendant of Napoleon who runs the Lady Napoleon organization, as she, along with Butler and Guy, fight for world domination as they travel the world in search of the three sacred weapons that Napoleon once possessed. Butler, as his name suggests, is a butler who can do it all, while Guy is a martial arts master.

Scott Pilgrim (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Science SARU

Netflix Release Date: TBA

A cult classic the story of Scott Pilgrim is the perfect blend of action and comedy for an anime series.

Stranger Things: Tokyo (Season 1) N

The rumored animated spin-off of the Duffer Brothers’ incredible sci-fi series will take the franchise all the way to Tokyo.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Release Date: TBA

As one of the most popular video game franchises of the 2000s, it’s quite a surprise there has never been an adaptation of Splinter Cell. Fans have been demanding a new game for years, but hopefully, they can whet their appetites with the anime adaptation.

Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA| Seasons: 1

Studio: The Stone Quarry

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Zack Snyder has been extremely busy the past few years producing and directing new content for Netflix. While he’s not busy working on expanding the world of Army of the Dead or working on Rebel Moon, he’ll be working on his take on the world of Greek Mythology, and the ultimate battle between good and evil.

Untitled Anime Projects Announced

BRZRKR (Season 1) N

Created by Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR was a twelve-part limited comic book series from BOOM! Studios. The story is centered around the immortal warrior known as Berserker, who has spent centuries fighting across the world.

Far Cry (Season 1) N

Ubisoft has finally begun expanding the worlds of its own franchises by allowing companies like Netflix to produce anime adaptations. With many different colorful countries and characters to choose from, there’s no shortage of adaptations that could happen.

Grimms’ Fairy Tales (Season 1) N

Most of the known world will already be familiar with many of the Grimms Fairy Tales, but it’s thanks to Disney that many of these stories are believed to be child and family-friendly. This couldn’t be further from the truth as the original fairy tales from Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm are far darker in nature, and often tales of warning to stop children from misbehaving.

Terminator (Season 1) N

Another huge franchise ripe for an anime adaptation, Terminator could explore the future of the world taken over by Sky Net as John Connor and the last remnants of humanity struggle to survive.

