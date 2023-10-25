‘Time Patrol Bon’ / ‘T・P BON’ Anime Adaptation at Netflix: What We Know So Far

34 years have passed since the release of the anime film adaptation of Fujiko Fujio’s manga, Time Patrol Bon. Fans of the franchise will be delighted to learn that a new anime adaptation of T.P Bon is coming to Netflix in 2024.

T.P Bon is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original sci-fi adventure anime series adaptation of Fujiko Fujio’s manga, Time Patrol Bon. The manga serialization is over 45 years old, with the first chapter published in Monthly Shōnen World, by former publisher Ushio Publishing in August 1978. The manga ended in July 1986 after five volumes were published. An anime film adaptation was released three years later in October 1989.

Animation studio Bones is the production company behind the anime. Notably, Bones is the animation studio behind popular anime such as My Hero Academia, Bungo Stray Dogs, and Mob Psycho.

Masahiro Ando (Ghost in the Shell) is the director of the series, with the music by Michiru Ōshima (Star Wars: Visions).

When is T.P Bon coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to officially announce a release date for the anime adaptation of T.P Bon. However, we are hearing that a preliminary release date for May 2023 has been set.

Please note that all release dates are subject to change.

What is the plot of T.P Bon?

The synopsis for Time Patrol Bon has been sourced from Netflix:

“An ordinary high school student named Bon becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents tasked with saving people’s lives during historical events that happen across different eras and locations around the globe.”

Who are the cast members of T.P Bon?

Both of the lead roles have already been confirmed. Atsumi Tanezaki will play the role of Ream Stream. Meanwhile, Akihisa Wakayama will play the role of Bon Namihar.

Tanezaki is currently one of the most popular voice actresses in anime thanks to her role as the ever-adorable Anya Forger in the extremely popular anime adaptation of Spy x Family. She is also the voice of Rio Futuba in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Chase Hatori in The Ancient Magus’ Bride, Juno in Beasters, and many more.

Wakayama has held a handful of supporting roles in anime such as Classroom of the Elite in the role of Ryuuji Kanzaki and as Regis K. Landegre in Noblesse. His only lead role so far was in Time Bokan 24 as Tokio.

How much of the manga will T.P Bon cover?

In total, there were five volumes of Time Patrol Bon. The manga serialization began in August 1978 and ended in July 1986.

We expect the entirety of the manga to be adapted over both seasons of the anime adaptation.

Are you looking forward to watching the T.P Bon anime adaptation on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!