‘Blood of Zeus’ Season 2 Sets Long-Awaited May 2024 Netflix Release Date

Geeked Week rounded out its fifth day of announcements during its livestream with another brand new look and release date confirmation for the long-awaited return of Blood of Zeus. Season 2 is scheduled for release globally on Netflix on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024.

To recap (or introduce you to the show if you’re not familiar), Blood of Zeus is a Netflix original series that blends Greek mythology with rich animation to tell the story of Heron, a commoner living in ancient Greece who discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus.

The first season, consisting of eight episodes, dropped on October 27th, 2020. Two months after the release, we got word that the show had been renewed for a second season.

Since then, all has been quiet. We’ve been able to see lots of people working away on the project at Powerhouse Animation, but because of the way that animated series are produced, we knew we were going to be in for a long wait.

The wait is finally coming to an end, though!

The first teased for second season dropped on Tuesday teasing to “Don’t miss your first look at the second season of Blood of Zeus in GEEKED WEEK ’23, on Friday, November 10th”

The 50-second clip is embedded below:

Now the second teaser trailer has dropped offering an additional minute and a half worth of new footage and provides a good idea of what to expect from season 2.

Will Heron continue his ascent to heroism? How will the dynamics between the gods and the newly revealed characters evolve? We’ll get to find out on May 15th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ADVERTISING

While it’s not the longest wait we’ve ever endured for a returning season of a show, Blood of Zeus is certainly among the lengthier intervals. We’ve crunched the numbers, and by the time Season 2 arrives, it will have been 1,296 days since Season 1 debuted on Netflix. To put it in more relatable terms, that’s equivalent to 3 years, 6 months, and 18 days.

Interested in everything that was announced during Geeked Week? You can find the full recap here, which includes two days of social media announcements, all the live-streamed announcements, and snippets from Stranger Things Day. There are still two days of Geeked Week left, featuring another live stream set for Saturday, and Sunday will be exclusively dedicated to Rebel Moon.

As you might recall, the series was also renewed for a third season by Netflix. However, the creators’ ambitions extend beyond this, with a total of five seasons planned by the team, as reported by Observer.

Are you looking forward to the return of Blood of Zeus? Let us know in the comments and keep an eye out on What’s on Netflix for a full season 2 preview in the coming weeks.