Comedy Shows Coming Soon to Netflix in 2022 & Beyond

Netflix has had some notable successes and some notable duds when it comes to comedy particularly when it comes to TV shows. Below, we’ll take a look at all of Netflix’s upcoming comedy series whether that be returning shows or brand new shows.

If you’ve missed any of our other genre previews as of late, you can find them via our coming soon section. Last week we covered all the fantasy movies and shows coming to Netflix and the week before that we covered all the period drama movies on the way.

An important distinction to make upfront is that we’re only covering comedy series and shows here and not stand-up specials. We’ll also only be covering English-language comedy series.

Returning Netflix Original Comedy Shows on Netflix

First up, let’s take a look at the Netflix Original comedy series that are set to return for new seasons.

Big Mouth (Season 6) – The animated sitcom is returning for yet more adventures (alongside a spin-off series Human Resources).

– The animated sitcom is returning for yet more adventures (alongside a spin-off series Human Resources). Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1 – Part 2) – More episodes of Chicago Part Aunt were ordered upfront which have yet to air.

– More episodes of Chicago Part Aunt were ordered upfront which have yet to air. Dead to Me (Season 3) – Final set of episodes that’ll conclude the story which is confirmed to return in 2022.

Emily in Paris (Seasons 3 & 4) – Two more seasons of the comedy-drama series Emily in Paris have been ordered.

– Two more seasons of the comedy-drama series Emily in Paris have been ordered. Family Reunion (Season 3) – Final season of the multi-cam sitcom starring Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, and Isaiah Russell-Bailey.

– Final season of the multi-cam sitcom starring Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, and Isaiah Russell-Bailey. Inside Job (Season 1 – Part 2) – The remaining episodes of the first season of the animated sitcom by Shion Takeuchi are yet to air.

Grace and Frankie (Season 7) – Final set of episodes of the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin comedy that makes it the longest-running show with the most episodes on Netflix. Confirmed to arrive in 2022.

– Final set of episodes of the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin comedy that makes it the longest-running show with the most episodes on Netflix. Confirmed to arrive in 2022. Never Have I Ever (Season 3) – The Mindy Kaling coming-of-age dramedy that’s likely going to release in 2022.

– The Mindy Kaling coming-of-age dramedy that’s likely going to release in 2022. Russian Doll (Season 2) – Natasha Lyonne will return for a second season of this mind-bending comedy series.

– Natasha Lyonne will return for a second season of this mind-bending comedy series. The Upshaws (Season 2) – A second season of the multi-cam sitcom starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps was ordered shortly after it premiered in 2021.

Debut Comedy Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

As per our other genre previews, we’re going to pick out our top three most anticipated comedy series before diving into a bigger list.

Beef

Produced by A24 for Netflix, this series comes from Sung-Jin Lee who is known for projects such as Tuca & Bertie and Silicon Valley.

Here’s what you can expect story-wise from the upcoming series:

“Two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.”

We’ve got more on the upcoming comedy-drama in our full preview for Beef here.

Blockbuster

Vanessa Ramos, most known for her work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore, is heading up this new workplace comedy set in the last ever Blockbuster Video store in America (yes, we get the irony given Netflix’s history!).

Melissa Fumero and Randall Park are both confirmed to be headlining the cast so far.

That 90s Show

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are returning to their roles as Red and Kitty Forman in this sequel series to That 70s Show.

Filming is underway on the series that’s being produced on the Carsey-Werner Company production follows Leia Forman’s time spent at her grandparents during the summer of 1995.

List of Other Upcoming Netflix Comedy Shows

Agent King – Animated comedy series about Elvis (yes, the singer) joining a secret government spy program.

– Animated comedy series about Elvis (yes, the singer) joining a secret government spy program. Astronaut Chicks – Mara Brock Akil is behind this new comedy series about four female Black friends set in the near future.

– Mara Brock Akil is behind this new comedy series about four female Black friends set in the near future. Bad Crimes – Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer will voice in this animated series about two FBI agents traveling around the country to solve crimes.

– Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer will voice in this animated series about two FBI agents traveling around the country to solve crimes. Boo, Bitch – On My Block’s Lauren Lungerich and Erin Ehrlich are producing this new Lana Condor-led comedy series.

– On My Block’s Lauren Lungerich and Erin Ehrlich are producing this new Lana Condor-led comedy series. Captain Fall – The creators of Netflix’s Norsemen are back with a new animated comedy series following a gullible captain of a ship.

– The creators of Netflix’s Norsemen are back with a new animated comedy series following a gullible captain of a ship. God’s Favorite Idiot – Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy are producing this new comedy series that follows a tech-support employee who becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Both McCarthy and Falcone will star.

– Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy are producing this new comedy series that follows a tech-support employee who becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Both McCarthy and Falcone will star. Farzar – A new series from Paradise PD creators set in a sci-fi fantasy world.

Freeridge – A new series set in the world of On My Block with an all-new cast.

– A new series set in the world of On My Block with an all-new cast. Good Times – Carl Jones (known for The Boondocks) brings his next animation project to Netflix in the form of the animated series.

Hard Cell – British comedy series from Catherine Tate set in a prison.

– British comedy series from Catherine Tate set in a prison. Kaos – An ambitious new comedy fantasy series written by Charlie Covell and directed by Georgi Banks-Davies that’s a modern-day retelling of Greek mythology.

– An ambitious new comedy fantasy series written by Charlie Covell and directed by Georgi Banks-Davies that’s a modern-day retelling of Greek mythology. Man vs. Bee – Rowan Atkinson (known for Mr. Bean) will be returning to the format of Mr. Bean in this new comedy series.

– Rowan Atkinson (known for Mr. Bean) will be returning to the format of Mr. Bean in this new comedy series. Mindy Kaling Untitled Los Angeles Lakers Series – Mindy Kaling, Eliaine Ko and Jeanie Buss are heading up this new workplace comedy.

– Mindy Kaling, Eliaine Ko and Jeanie Buss are heading up this new workplace comedy. Mulligan – Animated comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

– Animated comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Nice Jewish Girls – Anni Weisband is behind this new comedy about four sisters dealing with the aftermath of a death in the family.

– Anni Weisband is behind this new comedy about four sisters dealing with the aftermath of a death in the family. Survival of the Thickest – Michelle Buteau headlines this A24 produced series about a woman unexpectedly finding herself having to rebuild her life after putting all her eggs in one man’s basket.

The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse – Peter Berg and Matt Damon are producing this six-episode comedy series about a comic version of a man trying to survive various apocalyptic scenarios.

– Peter Berg and Matt Damon are producing this six-episode comedy series about a comic version of a man trying to survive various apocalyptic scenarios. The Pentaverate – Mike Meyers will return to a role that sees him playing multiple characters in this new series.

– Mike Meyers will return to a role that sees him playing multiple characters in this new series. The Red Zone – Six episodes of this new football comedy series produced by Sam Mendes are on the way from Netflix UK.

– Six episodes of this new football comedy series produced by Sam Mendes are on the way from Netflix UK. Uncoupled – Produced by Darren Star (Emily in Paris creator) this new comedy is about a man who has his life upended after his husband leaves him after 17 years together.

– Produced by Darren Star (Emily in Paris creator) this new comedy is about a man who has his life upended after his husband leaves him after 17 years together. Wednesday – Described as a horror-comedy, this series is set in the world of The Addams Family following young Wednesday.

– Described as a horror-comedy, this series is set in the world of The Addams Family following young Wednesday. Wellmania – Australian comedy-drama led by Celeste Barber and based on the novel by Brigid Delaney.

– Australian comedy-drama led by Celeste Barber and based on the novel by Brigid Delaney. XO, Kitty – A TV series spin-off to To All The Boys movie franchise on Netflix that will follow Kitty played by Anna Cathcart on her own quest to find love.

Have we missed any major upcoming comedy series coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.