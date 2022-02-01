Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in March 2022

With the start of a new month, we can begin to look ahead towards next month as the next batch of movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix UK are revealed. Below we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix UK in March 2022.

So far only 20 movies and TV shows are scheduled to leave the UK library, but throughout February there will be many more departures announced. One of the best titles currently scheduled to leave Netflix UK is The Truman Show, a wonderful comedy-drama starring Jim Carrey in one of his most heartfelt performances to date.

20 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on March 1st, 2022:

21 Thunder (Season 1) N

Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)

Big Stan (2007)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Guru Aur Bhole (Season 1)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz (2018)

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (Season 1)

Love is in the Air (Season 1)

Never Back Down (2008)

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)

Sab Jholmaal Hai (Season 1)

Saimdang, Memoir of Colors (Season 1)

Sylvanian Families (2019)

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover (Season 1)

The Challange (Season 1)

The Dictator (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Truman Show (1998)

Your Lie in April (Season 1)

