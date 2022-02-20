Fantasy Shows & Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Welcome to another genre preview for upcoming Netflix shows and movies that are in the fantasy genre.

The fantasy genre is certainly one of the most competitive for Netflix to be in. Every streamer seems to have the genre firmly in their sights with massive investments. With that said, fantasy is also a very broad genre too so some of these listed below you may question whether they should be there.

Amazon Prime Video has the likes of The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. HBO Max has a slew of Game of Thrones spin-offs coming up, Apple TV+ is developing Time Bandits while Disney has its Marvel entries as well as the Percy Jackson franchise.

The Chronicles of Narnia?

We’ll kick off with The Chronicles of Narnia which is both a good place to start and a bad one.

If you can believe it, we’re coming up on four years since Netflix announced it’d be developing the Narnia books into both TV shows and movies. Beyond that initial announcement and one that came under a y ear later in summer 2019 things have been quiet. Very quiet.

The Chronicles of Narnia was meant to be a huge fantasy franchise for Netflix but as of early 2022, we still have no idea what that looks like.

Fantasy Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

New Fantasy Shows Coming to Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin

One of Netflix’s biggest fantasy series that’s slowly being expanded into a universe is The Witcher headed up by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich which is based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

A third season of the mothership is planned but one we’re really excited for that should help flesh out the world a little bit more is Blood Origin which is coming to Netflix in 2022.

The new mini-series is a prequel taking place 1,200 years before the events of the main The Witcher show.

The Sandman

A huge cast comes together to adapt the renowned Neil Gaiman DC comics that we’ve waited decades to see come to our screens in some form or another.

The WB-produced series is due to be released later in 2022.

Among the cast you’ll see in the new series includes Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, John Cameron Mitchell, Charles Dance, Gwendoline Christie, and Tom Sturridge.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

We round out our top 3 TV fantasy picks with one show that’s had plenty of controversy in its development at Netflix. Avatar: The Last Airbender will be adapting the beloved Nickelodeon series that focuses on Aang and his friends fighting the Fire-Nation.

The series is being filmed with state-of-the-art technology and its castings give us hope that Netflix can do the source material justice.

Those are our three highlights but let’s take a look at other fantasy projects in development:

Baahubali: Before the Beginning – An Indian fantasy series that’s reportedly been renewed for multiple seasons.

– An Indian fantasy series that’s reportedly been renewed for multiple seasons. Cracow Monsters – Polish fantasy about a woman joining a group of students who fight demons.

– Polish fantasy about a woman joining a group of students who fight demons. Diablo – Fantasy video game that’s reportedly getting an animated adaptation at Netflix.

– Fantasy video game that’s reportedly getting an animated adaptation at Netflix. Daniel Spellbound – Kids series about set in a magical world.

– Kids series about set in a magical world. Half Bad – A new British series based on the YA fantasy books by Sally Green about a world where witches and humans live together.

– A new British series based on the YA fantasy books by Sally Green about a world where witches and humans live together. Magic: The Gathering – Animated fantasy series that’s based on the card game.

– Animated fantasy series that’s based on the card game. Martin the Warrior – Animated adaptation of the the Brian Jacques novel.

– Animated adaptation of the the Brian Jacques novel. Raybearer – Adaptation of Jordan Ifueko’s YA fantasy novel about a young girl who is bound by a magical wish made by her mother.

– Adaptation of Jordan Ifueko’s YA fantasy novel about a young girl who is bound by a magical wish made by her mother. Ring Shout – Monster slaying series starring KiKi Layne.

– Monster slaying series starring KiKi Layne. Shadecraft – Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson is set to helm this series adapting an upcoming comic by Image Comics.

– Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson is set to helm this series adapting an upcoming comic by Image Comics. The Magic Order – Millarworld comic adaptation.

– Millarworld comic adaptation. The Talisman – Based on the Stephen King fantasy novel, this show will follow a young Jack Sawyer entering a parallel world known as the Territories in search of a powerful talisman.

– Based on the Stephen King fantasy novel, this show will follow a young Jack Sawyer entering a parallel world known as the Territories in search of a powerful talisman. Twilight of the Gods – Fantasy anime series coming from Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva set in Norse mythology.

– Fantasy anime series coming from Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva set in Norse mythology. Wings of Fire – Dragon series told from the point of view of the dragon. Adapted from the novel Tui T. Sutherland.

Returning Fantasy Shows Coming Back for New Seasons

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in 2022

– Coming to Netflix in 2022 Arcane (Season 2) – Due to release in 2023.

– Due to release in 2023. Blood of Zeus (Season 2)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) – Expected to arrive on Netflix in 2022.

– Expected to arrive on Netflix in 2022. Locke and Key (Season 3) – Due to release in 2022.

– Due to release in 2022. Ragnarok (Season 3) – Final season.

– Final season. Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – Filming in 2022 unclear whether it’ll come back before the end of the year.

– Filming in 2022 unclear whether it’ll come back before the end of the year. Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – Filming in 2022 unclear whether it’ll come back before the end of the year.

– Filming in 2022 unclear whether it’ll come back before the end of the year. The Witcher (Season 3) – Likely won’t release until 2023.

– Likely won’t release until 2023. Warrior Nun (Season 2) – Expected to arrive on Netflix in 2022.

Fantasy Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx is set to headline this action-comedy that’s set in a fantasy world full of vampires.

JJ Perry directs the movie with Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Karla Souza headlining the cast.

The movie is part of Netflix’s 2022 movie lineup.

Slumberland

Jason Momoa is going to be starring in this fantasy movie that’s a little different from roles you may expect from the actor.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.”

Slumberland is confirmed to release on Netflix globally in 2022.

Blade of the 47 Ronin

A follow-up to the Keanu Reeves Universal movie 47 Ronin. This new movie is set 300 years after the event of the Reeves movie in a modern-day world where the Samurai clans exist in complete secrecy.

Anna Akana, Teresa Ting, Mike Moh, and Dustin Nguyen star.

Chupa – Fantasy movie about a young boy who discovers a chupacabra in his grandfather’s shed (a mythical creature). Directed by Jonás Cuarón.

– Fantasy movie about a young boy who discovers a chupacabra in his grandfather’s shed (a mythical creature). Directed by Jonás Cuarón. Damsel – Millie Bobby Brown will star and executive produce this fantasy about a princes who thinks she’s marrying a prince but is actually being sacrificed to a dragon.

– Millie Bobby Brown will star and executive produce this fantasy about a princes who thinks she’s marrying a prince but is actually being sacrificed to a dragon. Ehrengard – Danish fantasy drama due to release in 2023.

– Danish fantasy drama due to release in 2023. Escape from Hat – Animated feature film from Mark Osborne based on the children’s book by Adam Kline.

– Animated feature film from Mark Osborne based on the children’s book by Adam Kline. God Country – Adaptation of the comic book by Donny Cates helmed by Jim Mickle.

– Adaptation of the comic book by Donny Cates helmed by Jim Mickle. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Stop-motion animation fantasy adaptation of the classic tale.

– Stop-motion animation fantasy adaptation of the classic tale. Masters of the Universe – A live-action adaptation of the classic Mattel franchise.

– A live-action adaptation of the classic Mattel franchise. Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun – Will Smith and David Oyelowo are teaming up to adapt this book about a teenager who learns she has powers and travels to Nigeria to learn more about her origins, where she discovers a threat to her newfound magical community.

– Will Smith and David Oyelowo are teaming up to adapt this book about a teenager who learns she has powers and travels to Nigeria to learn more about her origins, where she discovers a threat to her newfound magical community. The Kane Chronicles – Movie adaptations of the Egyptian mythological fiction books by Rick Riordan.

– Movie adaptations of the Egyptian mythological fiction books by Rick Riordan. The School for Good and Evil – Paul Feig is directing this adaptation of the books by Soman Chainani about a group of boys and girls are trained to become fairy tale heroes (or villains). Confirmed for 2022 release and starring Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh.

– Paul Feig is directing this adaptation of the books by Soman Chainani about a group of boys and girls are trained to become fairy tale heroes (or villains). Confirmed for 2022 release and starring Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh. Wendell & Wild – Animated fantasy directed by Henry Selick.

Which fantasy project are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix?