‘Human Resources’ Netflix: Everything We Know about the ‘Big Mouth’ Spin-off

The first season of the highly anticipated 'Big Mouth' spin-off 'Human Resources' is coming to Netflix in March 2022.

Published on February 13th, 2022

Big Mouth has gone from strength to strength over the course of its five seasons on Netflix. Well, fans can look forward to seeing even more of the Hormone Monsters, and a whole variety of creatures as Big Mouth’s spin-off show, Human Resources finally arrives on Netflix in March 2022.

Human Resources is an upcoming Netflix Original adult-animated series, and spin-off of Nick Kroll’s popular Original, Big Mouth. Like its predecessor, Human Resources is also animated by the talented team at Titmouse Inc.

When is the Human Resources Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer/official clip, we now know that Human Resources is coming to Netflix on Friday, March 18th, 2022.

What is the plot of Human Resources?

Humans are fragile creatures, and without the aid of creatures from behind the veil, they would be left stumped on how to navigate their way through life. With the aid of the creatures and monsters alike, Humans can find their way through the struggles of puberty, the pain, and joy of love, or the shame of embarrassing habits.

Who are the cast members of Human Resources?

Many familiar voices will be returning to reprise their roles in Human Resources. Hormone monsters such as Mona, Connie, and Maury will see the return of Thandie Newton, Maya Rudolph, and Nick Kroll, respectively.

The series will also see the return of some of the villainous creatures such as Shame Wizard, Depression Kitty, and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.

Here is the full cast list of Human Resources:

Role Cast Member
Sonya Pamela Adlon
Gavin the Hormone Monster Bobby Cannavale
Mona the Hormone Monster Thandie Newton
Shame Wizard David Thewlis
Depression Kitty Jean Smart
Maury the Hormone Monster Nick Kroll
Simon Sex Jemaine Clement
Rochelle Keke Palmer
Connie the Hormone Monster Maya Rudolph
Pete the Logic Rock Randall Park
Keith from Grief Henry Winkler
Petra the Ambition Gremlin Rosie Perez
Tito te Anxiety mOSQUITO Maria Bamford
Emmy Aidy Bryant
Walter Brandon Kyle Goodman

What is the episode count?

It has already been confirmed that the series will have a total of ten episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 30 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Human Resources on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

