Early Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2020

Welcome to an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the US throughout the month of December 2020. It’s going to be a strong month for new Netflix Originals.

Netflix’s Christmas 2020 lineup will continue releasing throughout December 2020 although the majority of the big titles will have already released in November.

If you want to see an expanded breakdown of the new Netflix Originals coming in December, you can check them out in our ongoing preview.

December Dates TBD

Giving Voice (2020) N

Go Dog Go (Season 1) N

Robin Robin (2020) N

The Claus Family (2020) N

The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N – Animated sequel to the Irish Christmas themed title for kids.

Effie Gray (2014) – Romantic biopic of the love triangle between John Ruskin, Euphemia Gray and John Everett Millais set in Victorian times England.

– Romantic biopic of the love triangle between John Ruskin, Euphemia Gray and John Everett Millais set in Victorian times England. Gormiti (Season 1) – Italian animated series.

– Italian animated series. Peppermint (2018) – Thriller starring Jennifer Garner about a woman seeking revenge for the death of her husband and daughter.

Super Wings (Season 3) – New animated episodes for kids with Jett and the Super Wings.

– New animated episodes for kids with Jett and the Super Wings. The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1) N – Retrospective documentary looking at well-known and much-loved Christmas favorites.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) N – Kids holiday animated special.

– Kids holiday animated special. Just Another Christmas (2020) N – Portuguese comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 4th

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas (2020) N – Kids holiday special for Dreamworks series.

– Kids holiday special for Dreamworks series. Leyla Everlasting (2020) N – Turkish drama from Ezel Akay about a couple who needs to find new ways to spice up their marriage.

– Turkish drama from Ezel Akay about a couple who needs to find new ways to spice up their marriage. MANK (2020) N – The David Fincher epic filmed entirely in black & white and documents the writing of Citizen Kane.

Selena: The Series (Season 1) N – Christian Serratos features in this biopic series on the international sensation Selena Quintanilla.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 5th

Detention: The Series (Season 1) N – Taiwanese thriller series set in a high school during the 1990s.

– Taiwanese thriller series set in a high school during the 1990s. Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) N – Holiday special for Netflix’s animated series featuring trains!

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 8th

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) N – Animated special for the Halloween themed kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (2020) N – The final Christmas themed episode for the live-action kids series.

– The final Christmas themed episode for the live-action kids series. Rose Island (2020) N – Italian comedy.

– Italian comedy. The Big Show Show: Christmas (2020) N – The final episode set in a Christmas theme for the WWE performer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N – Japanese live-action adaptation of the manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 11th

A Trash Truck Christmas (2020) N – Special episode for one of Netflix’s new kids series.

– Special episode for one of Netflix’s new kids series. The Prom (2020) N – The Ryan Murphy extravaganza featuring an all-singing and dancing cast.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N – The final movie featuring the now late Chadwick Boseman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

The Midnight Sky (2020) N – Huge sci-fi space thriller starring George Clooney and Felicity Jones.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th

Bridgerton (Season 1) N – The first series from Shondaland that’s a cross between Downton Abby and a Disney princess movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 31st

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4) N – The final outing for Sabrina.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments.