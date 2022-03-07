First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in April 2022

Welcome to an early look ahead at what’s set to come to Netflix in the United Kingdom (and likely Ireland) for the month of April 2022. We’ll be listing every new movie and TV show coming to Netflix throughout the month whether it’s a Netflix Original or licensed.

If you're looking just for the Netflix Originals coming in April, head to our separate preview.

As always, where there are arrivals there are also removals.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in April 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix UK TBD

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship – British documentary that takes a deep dive on the #FreeBritney movement.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK Daily in April 2022

Trivia Quest (Season 1) N – New interactive quiz that will arrive daily.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 1st

Battle: Freestyle (2022) N – A new Norweigen romantic drama.

– A new Norweigen romantic drama. Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1) – Japanese anime series based on the renowned children’s toy.

– Japanese anime series based on the renowned children’s toy. Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) N – New episodes of the reality series looking to get your home organized.

In Good Company (2004) – Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace, and Scarlett Johansson star in this rom-com.

– Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace, and Scarlett Johansson star in this rom-com. Pet Sematary (1989) – Classic horror starring Dale Midkiff.

– Classic horror starring Dale Midkiff. Rise of the Footsoldier: Part II (2015) – British action movie starring, written and directed by Ricci Harnett.

– British action movie starring, written and directed by Ricci Harnett. Stunt Science (Season 1) – British reality series that tries to figure out the science of the most daring stunts.

– British reality series that tries to figure out the science of the most daring stunts. The Bubble (2022) N – An all-star cast come together in this pandemic-era movie about a group of actors trying to make a movie while quarantining in a hotel.

The Last Bus (Season 1) N – A new British kids series about a group of students fighting to save humanity from an army of drones.

– A new British kids series about a group of students fighting to save humanity from an army of drones. The Women (2008) – Comedy about a wealthy New Yorker wrestling devising a plan with other socialites to help win back her man.

– Comedy about a wealthy New Yorker wrestling devising a plan with other socialites to help win back her man. Welcome to Eden (Season 1) N – Spanish-language sci-fi series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 3rd

Confession (2022) – David Beton writes and directs this action thriller that plays out in real-time during a night when a vengeful religious confession takes place.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 6th

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (Season 1) N – Italian stand-up special.

– Italian stand-up special. Pálpito (Season 1) N – Spanish-language Telenovela.

– Spanish-language Telenovela. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) N – New reality series from the creators of Love is Blind. Sees six different couples put their engagements to the test.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 8th

Dancing on Glass / Las niñas de cristal (2022) N – Spanish thriller.

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) N – New batch of episodes of the Warner Brothers animation series.

– New batch of episodes of the Warner Brothers animation series. TIGER & BUNNY (Season 2) N – Anime sci-fi series.

– Anime sci-fi series. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) N – Korean spy action film directed by Na Hyeon. On assignment in a perilous city to inspect a Black Ops team and its notorious leader, an upstanding prosecutor steps into a deadly war between spies.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 13th

Almost Happy (Season 2) N – Comedy from Argentina.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 14th

Ultraman (Season 2) N – Three years after it first premiered, the anime series returns for new episodes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 15th

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) N – Produced in the United Kingdom, this new courtroom thriller is about a sexual consent scandal amongst the British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.

– Produced in the United Kingdom, this new courtroom thriller is about a sexual consent scandal amongst the British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake. Choose or Die (2022) N – Horror previously known as CURS>R produced in Britain and starring Asa Butterfield (Sex Education).

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 22nd

Along for the Ride (2022) N – Feel-good romance drama based on a book.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 28th

Bubble (2022) N – Anime movie directed by Tetsuro Araki. In an abandoned Tokyo overrun by bubbles and gravitational abnormalities, one gifted young man has a fateful meeting with a mysterious girl.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 29th